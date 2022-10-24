Predicting the rest of Auburn football’s schedule
Through seven games, Auburn is .500 with five games left in the season. As it currently stands, the media has all but decided that Bryan Harsin will be let go at the end of the schedule regardless of how the Tigers play.
It’s a bleak situation that the Locker room Surprisingly seems to be handling well.
While there is reason to believe the Tigers have little to no shot at getting to a Bowl game, the team’s confidence has not wavered. After keeping it competitive against a top 15 Ole Miss team on the road two weeks ago, Auburn is showing signs of life.
Can it translate to three more wins?
Here are our staff predictions for the rest of the season.
Vs Arkansas
ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (56.3%)
Auburn Daily Staff predictions:
Lindsay – Auburn
Andrew – Arkansas
Jack – Arkansas
Zac – Arkansas
Lance – Auburn
Trey – Auburn
Jeremy – Auburn
Gray – Auburn
Cooper – Arkansas
Staff lean: Auburn (5/9)
At Mississippi State
ESPN FPI prediction: Mississippi State (79.8%)
Auburn Daily Staff predictions:
Lindsay – Mississippi State
Andrew – Mississippi State
Jack – Mississippi State
Zac – Mississippi State
Lance – Mississippi State
Trey – Auburn
Jeremy – Mississippi State
Gray – Mississippi State
Cooper – Mississippi State
Staff lean: Mississippi State (8/9)
Vs Texas A&M
ESPN FPI prediction: Texas A&M (46.8%)
Auburn Daily Staff predictions:
Lindsay – Texas A&M
Andrew – Auburn
Jack – Texas A&M
Zac – Texas A&M
Lance – Auburn
Trey – Texas A&M
Jeremy – Texas A&M
Gray – Texas A&M
Cooper – Texas A&M
Staff lean: Texas A&M (7/9)
Vs Western Kentucky
ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (58.5%)
Auburn Daily Staff predictions:
Lindsay – Auburn
Andrew – Auburn
Jack – Auburn
Zac – Auburn
Lance – Auburn
Trey – Auburn
Jeremy – Auburn
Gray – Auburn
Cooper – Auburn
Staff lean: Auburn (9/9)
At Alabama
ESPN FPI prediction: Alabama (95.9%)
Auburn Daily Staff predictions:
Lindsay – Alabama
Andrew – Alabama
Jack – Alabama
Zac – Alabama
Lance – Alabama
Trey – Alabama
Jeremy – Alabama
Gray – Alabama
Cooper – Alabama
Staff lean: Alabama (9/9)
.