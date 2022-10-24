Predicting the rest of Auburn football’s schedule

Through seven games, Auburn is .500 with five games left in the season. As it currently stands, the media has all but decided that Bryan Harsin will be let go at the end of the schedule regardless of how the Tigers play.

It’s a bleak situation that the Locker room Surprisingly seems to be handling well.

While there is reason to believe the Tigers have little to no shot at getting to a Bowl game, the team’s confidence has not wavered. After keeping it competitive against a top 15 Ole Miss team on the road two weeks ago, Auburn is showing signs of life.

Can it translate to three more wins?

Here are our staff predictions for the rest of the season.

Vs Arkansas AP Photo/Michael Woods ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (56.3%) Auburn Daily Staff predictions: Lindsay – Auburn Andrew – Arkansas Jack – Arkansas Zac – Arkansas Lance – Auburn Trey – Auburn Jeremy – Auburn Gray – Auburn Cooper – Arkansas Staff lean: Auburn (5/9) At Mississippi State Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports ESPN FPI prediction: Mississippi State (79.8%) Auburn Daily Staff predictions: Lindsay – Mississippi State Andrew – Mississippi State Jack – Mississippi State Zac – Mississippi State Lance – Mississippi State Trey – Auburn Jeremy – Mississippi State Gray – Mississippi State Cooper – Mississippi State Staff lean: Mississippi State (8/9) Vs Texas A&M Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports ESPN FPI prediction: Texas A&M (46.8%) Auburn Daily Staff predictions: Lindsay – Texas A&M Andrew – Auburn Jack – Texas A&M Zac – Texas A&M Lance – Auburn Trey – Texas A&M Jeremy – Texas A&M Gray – Texas A&M Cooper – Texas A&M Staff lean: Texas A&M (7/9) Vs Western Kentucky © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times/USA TODAY NETWORK ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (58.5%) Auburn Daily Staff predictions: Lindsay – Auburn Andrew – Auburn Jack – Auburn Zac – Auburn Lance – Auburn Trey – Auburn Jeremy – Auburn Gray – Auburn Cooper – Auburn Staff lean: Auburn (9/9) At Alabama Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports ESPN FPI prediction: Alabama (95.9%) Auburn Daily Staff predictions: Lindsay – Alabama Andrew – Alabama Jack – Alabama Zac – Alabama Lance – Alabama Trey – Alabama Jeremy – Alabama Gray – Alabama Cooper – Alabama Staff lean: Alabama (9/9)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch