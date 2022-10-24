Predicting the rest of Auburn football’s schedule

Through seven games, Auburn is .500 with five games left in the season. As it currently stands, the media has all but decided that Bryan Harsin will be let go at the end of the schedule regardless of how the Tigers play.

It’s a bleak situation that the Locker room Surprisingly seems to be handling well.

While there is reason to believe the Tigers have little to no shot at getting to a Bowl game, the team’s confidence has not wavered. After keeping it competitive against a top 15 Ole Miss team on the road two weeks ago, Auburn is showing signs of life.

