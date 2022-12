Predicting the final College Football Playoff rankings

The stage is set.

It was the last weekend for college football, until Bowl games and the College Football Playoff, that is. And this weekend was nothing by madness.

Georgia and Michigan were both going to be in the playoff regardless of the outcome of their games. But all TCU and USC needed to do was win. But that didn’t happen. The Trojans were beaten by Utah on Friday night and TCU was defeated in overtime Saturday by Kansas State.

Luckily for TCU, USC can’t pass it. So the Horned Frogs should remain in the picture. But who will take the No. 4 spots? There will be arguments made for Alabama, but the only logical option is Ohio State which has one loss on the season.

In our final predictions, we are going to predict what the CFP committee will do on Sunday.