Predicting the final College Football Playoff rankings

The stage is set.

It was the last weekend for college football, until Bowl games and the College Football Playoff, that is. And this weekend was nothing by madness.

Georgia and Michigan were both going to be in the playoff regardless of the outcome of their games. But all TCU and USC needed to do was win. But that didn’t happen. The Trojans were beaten by Utah on Friday night and TCU was defeated in overtime Saturday by Kansas State.

Luckily for TCU, USC can’t pass it. So the Horned Frogs should remain in the picture. But who will take the No. 4 spots? There will be arguments made for Alabama, but the only logical option is Ohio State which has one loss on the season.

In our final predictions, we are going to predict what the CFP committee will do on Sunday.

25

North Carolina (9-4)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

24

UTSA (11-2)

Helen Comer-The Daily News

23

NC State (8-4)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

22

Mississippi State (8-4)

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

21

Notre Dame (8-4)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

20

LSU (9-4)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

19

Texas (8-4)

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

18

South Carolina (8-4)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

17

UCLA (9-3)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

16

Oregon (9-3)

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

15

Tulane (11-2)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

14

Oregon State (9-3)

Syndication: Statesman Journal

13

Florida State (9-3)

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

12

Washington (10-2)

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

11

Penn State (10-2)

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

10

Tennessee (10-2)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

9

USC (11-2)

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

8

Utah (10-3)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

7

Kansas State (10-3)

AP Photo/Nate Billings

6

Clemson (11-2)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

5

Alabama (10-2)

Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports

4

Ohio State (11-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

3

TCU (12-1)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

2

Michigan (13-0)

JJ McCarthy

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

1

Georgia (13-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

