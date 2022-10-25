Predicting the Commodores’ 2022-23 schedule

Coming off the program’s first winning campaign under Coach Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt could really use another step forward this season as it looks to finish off an extended rebuild. But the schedule will remain tough in 2022-23, as the SEC continues to improve across the board while Stackhouse has always put together relatively competitive nonconference slates as well.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is no longer around to stabilize things early in the season, but the Commodores could be nasty on defense with the return of stalwart Defenders like Jordan Wright, Liam Robbins, Quentin Millora-Brown and Tyrin Lawrence to go with the addition of Ezra Manjon. How the ‘Dores figure out ways to score against long and athletic SEC defenses, however, remains a big question.

Like always, Vanderbilt will play 31 regular-season games — 13 nonconference, 18 in the SEC — before moving on to the SEC Tournament. Thus, the ‘Dores will play a minimum of 32 contests before the time comes for postseason selection barring unexpected cancellations.

Heading into the season, 247Sports is predicting every single game on the schedule. Here is a stab at how the campaign could play out on the West End.

