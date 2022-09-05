Predicting the Capitals top 5 goal scorers for 2022

We’ve been making predictions after predictions after predictions about the Washington Capitals as we count down the days until training camp. Now it’s time to predict the top five goal scorers of the season.

Before we predict the top five goal scorers of this season though Let’s list the top five goal scorers of last season. Those are John Carlson, Conor Sheary, Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin.

Obviously that list will look a lot different this year with the Tom Wilson injury. So Let’s predict who will step up in the goal scoring department this year.

#5 Anthony Mantha

Anthony Mantha missed a lot of time last season due to a shoulder injury. He had surgery in November and came back in March playing in a total of 37 games.

In those 37 games Mantha had nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. Obviously those numbers will be better this season if Mantha plays a full 82 games.

Mantha’s best season came when he scored 24 goals. He could easily score at least 20 and possibly get up to 24 if he goes a full season healthy.

If he can do that maybe that means the Caps won the trade in 2021 when they sent Jakub Vrana to the Detroit Red Wings for Mantha’s services.