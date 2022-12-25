Predicting Newcastle United’s next 3 Premier League fixtures

Newcastle United will face Leicester City, Leeds United and Arsenal in their next three Premier League fixtures.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United, December 26

Leicester City are not having the best of times at the moment, and Brendan Rodgers’ side are under pressure to get their season going.

While playing at home will give the former Premier League Champions an advantage, Newcastle United are in better form and should be able to pick up a win.

The Magpies are defensively strong and are also getting goals at the other end. If Newcastle do not concede in the first half, then it is very likely that they will emerge victorious from this fixture with a clean sheet.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-2 Newcastle United

Newcastle United vs Leeds United, December 31

Newcastle are having a wonderful season and headed into the break for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the Premier League top four.

Eddie Howe’s side have surprised quite a few, and there is no reason to doubt that the Magpies will not be able to sustain their run during the second half of the season.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, playing against Leeds United even at home will not be easy. We know that Leeds always work hard and give their best, and they will make the Newcastle players give their must for the three points.

Newcastle, though, do have the better team and the better players, and we predict that they will end up with thee points with relative ease in the end.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 Leeds United

Arsenal vs Newcastle United, January 3

Arsenal are doing extremely well at the moment and are five points clear of second-placed and Defending Champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table at the moment.

Newcastle will know that it will be tough to win at the Emirates Stadium, but they are on a high now and could do it.

The Magpies have conceded just 11 goals in the Premier League so far this season, and if they are able to stay strong at the back, then they could sneak in a goal at the other end.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle United

