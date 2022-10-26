Predicting LSU basketball’s rotation with 2022 season weeks away

It might not seem like it, but LSU basketball is less than three weeks away from its home opener on Nov. 9 against Kansas City and the purple and gold have some major decisions on the court to sort through.

Coach Matt McMahon has stated as recently as SEC media days last week that the Tigers are still searching for that right combination of starters and rotational pieces to align before the opener. Ideally, McMahon is looking at an eight or nine man rotation to open the year, but what could that look like?

“We have to work extremely hard and very intentionally to try and build that Chemistry and that culture that will lead to a standard, a performance that will lead to winning,” McMahon said.

Establishing the culture was the first piece and McMahon has talked previously about some of the exercises off the court that have helped build this group of players into a team. The Tigers return just three players from last year’s roster and with a new coaching staff mixed in with the 10 new Scholarship players McMahon and his staff brought in over the offseason, this is a totally new group.

With an understanding of the roster off the court, what LSU has spent and will continue to evaluate before the home opener on Nov. 9 is what eight or nine guys can really separate themselves as the core pieces of this rotation.

“The product on the floor is still the same. Defense and rebounding, being an efficient Offensive team that generates high quality shots, limits the turnovers,” McMahon said. “I think that’ll always be the case in basketball. We’re working Everyday to build a fundamentally sound team at both ends of the floor that will give us an opportunity to win games.”

Here’s a look at a possible rotation that makes sense as the Tigers begin their first season of this new era.