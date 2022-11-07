Predicting College Football Playoff rankings after Week 10

The new iteration of the College Football Rankings will be released on Tuesday night, but it’s always fun to try and predict what the committee will do.

It was a fun, fun week of college football.

Georgia knocked off No. 1 Tennessee in a game that the Bulldogs dominated. It was hard for Hendon Hooker and the Vols to get much going on offense. Stetson Bennett and Georgia looked like the best team in football.

In another SEC battle, LSU defeated Alabama in overtime. Alabama now has two losses and it seems impossible for Nick Saban to get back to another CFP. But after a huge win, Brian Kelly has a realistic chance to get his new team to the Playoffs.

Clemson kind of felt like a fraud and it showed on Saturday night. Notre Dame played its best game of the season and exploited all the weaknesses the Tigers had. The Irish dominated and went home with a 35-14 win.

Here is what we think the CFP rankings will look like on Tuesday night.