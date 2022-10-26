Predicting college basketball’s All-Freshman teams for each Power 6 conference

College basketball’s opening tip is less than two weeks away and some prized freshmen throughout the country have put on a show during the preseason, but it’s almost time to put practice to the test. As we projected who will be the most impactful freshmen in the country, factors like fit, role and opportunity mattered so much more than what star they earned.

Recruiting rankings go out the door from the moment freshmen step on campus. It’s all about who will impact winning at the highest level right away.

“Our only Quintessential point guard is a (freshman) kid named Braden Smith who is a fabulous player,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said at Big Ten Media Days. “How he wasn’t ranked in the top 75-100 in the country, you guys will have the same question after the first month of the season because he’s a really good player, can really pass, very competitive.”

It’s certainly interesting to see how crowded the All-Freshman race will be in the SEC and the ACC which is extremely different than some of the situations in the veteran-laden Big East and Big 12. Here are our projections for the All-Freshman team in college basketball’s six biggest conferences.