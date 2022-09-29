Predicting Big Ten college football scores for Week 5

We enter Week 5 in the college football world this weekend and every Big Ten team will take the field.

For the first time this season, we will have seven games of all conference play for the Big Ten teams. While there is not a battle of two top 25 teams this weekend, there are a couple of intriguing battles to watch out for.

At noon EDT the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Iowa City to take on a top Iowa defense. Kinnick Stadium has been known as a place where top-five teams go to die.

At 3:30 EDT Rutgers will travel to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights will try and play spoiler to the high-flying Buckeyes.

Also at 3:30, Michigan State is looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it will take on Maryland this weekend in College Park. The Terrapins gave Michigan all it wanted this past weekend, so they will be ready to go at home against the Spartans.

Here are our predictions for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin



Did anyone think before the season started that Illinois would be in a better position than Wisconsin after four weeks? Doubtful. But here we are.

The Fighting Illini are just a couple of plays away from being undefeated after losing to Indiana a few weeks back. Tommy DeVito and Illinois are on fire and the defense is playing great football as well only giving up eight points-per-game.

Wisconsin, on the other hand, is coming off of a 32-point loss to Ohio State. The entire team didn’t look like they belonged on the same field as the Buckeyes, which is a far cry from where Wisconsin should be.

While I do believe that Illinois could and may win this game, I will pick Wisconsin to win at home in a close one.

Wisconsin 27, Illinois 24

Purdue vs. Minnesota



The Gophers continue to play inspiring football. Minnesota is averaging 45.8 points-per-game and allowing six points to the opposition. Getting running back Mo Ibrahim back has really sparked the Gophers’ offense. Ibrahim has 567 yards and eight touchdowns through four weeks.

Purdue could possibly put up a challenge this Saturday if Aidan O’Connell plays. The Boilermakers usually don’t have an issue moving the ball, but it will all depend on if the Purdue defense can stop Tanner Morgan and the Gophers.

I think the boat will keep rowing in Minnesota this Saturday.

Minnesota 34, Purdue 20

Michigan vs. Iowa



A rematch of the Big Ten Championship Game from 2021. But I don’t think this game will be a 42-3 walk in the park for the Wolverines.

Michigan enters the game with the 19th-ranked offense and the No. 8 defence. While the Wolverines played an extremely weak schedule the first three weeks, the maize and blue have been a formidable force on both sides of the ball.

But Iowa has been a completely different story. Like usual, Iowa will enter Saturday with the No. 6 defense in the country. The Hawkeyes have been living off of the opponent’s mistakes, but the offense — that unit is rough. Iowa has the 131st-ranked offense in the country that averages 232.5 yards-per-game.

It feels like Michigan needs to put up 17 or more points to win this game. I definitely think that Iowa will challenge the Michigan offense on Saturday, but the Hawkeyes don’t have the Offensive Firepower to win.

Michigan 24, Iowa 9

Rutgers vs. Ohio State



I’ll start out by saying that it appears that Rutgers is a vastly improved team this year. The Scarlet Knights are finally putting points on the board and the defense has been mostly sound all year.

But the only way this game is close is if Ohio State allows it to be. The Buckeyes just put up 52 points on a usually tough Wisconsin defense. CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes will be too much to handle for Rutgers on Saturday.

Ohio State 48, Rutgers 10

Northwestern vs. Penn State



The trajectory of these two teams are polar opposite.

After the Week 0 win against Nebraska, it looked like Pat Fitzgerald had something going for Northwestern. But then the Wildcats lost three-straight games to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (OH).

The Nittany Lions have a couple of big wins under their belt; Purdue and Auburn. But Penn State didn’t exactly destroy Central Michigan last weekend as the final score may show. Penn State was only up seven at the half.

But in Week 5, the Nittany Lions should be too much for Northwestern. The Wildcats are a mess and Penn State is looking to keep the undefeated season alive.

Penn State 44, Northwestern 20

Michigan State vs. Maryland



Michigan State is such a huge mystery. The Spartans look really bad right now, plain and simple after two huge losses to Washington and Minnesota. But we know that Michigan State has talent, its just not putting it together.

This week won’t be any easier for the Spartans.

Michigan State heads to College Park to take on a Maryland team that looks surprisingly good. We always knew that the Terps have a good offense with Taulia Tagovailoa at the helm, but the defense played admirably last week against Michigan.

After seeing Maryland play in person last week, I really think this team will defeat Michigan State at home.

Maryland 31, Michigan State 28

Indiana vs. Nebraska



The Hoosiers are 3-1 this season and Nebraska will enter the contest just 1-3, but the Corn Huskers very easily should be 3-1.

Indiana is a gritty team that finds a way to win ballgames like it did against both Illinois and Western Kentucky.

The issue with Nebraska isn’t the offense, but the defense is allowing over 500 yards to the opposition every game — not winning football. Nebraska is in Shambles right now as a program, but eventually, it will have to win another game, so why not this weekend when it hosts Indiana at night? The atmosphere should be good and I think Nebraska will get its second win.

Nebraska 30, Indiana 28