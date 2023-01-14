Predicting 2023 wide receiver depth chart for Michigan Football

Despite their run-heavy offense, the Michigan football team will have Talented wide receivers that could help bring this offense to the next level in 2023.

Despite an unfortunate end to the 2022-23 season, the Michigan Wolverines have lots to look forward to next season, particularly at wide receiver. For much of the season, the Michigan football passing game did little to threaten opposing defenses. However, even with the return of Blake Corum, the Wolverine wide receivers should be a much more active part of the offense.

Key Losses: Ronnie Bell & Andrel Anthony

It’s no surprise that losing Ronnie Bell will be a Brutal Blow to the Wolverines’ receiving core. Bell led all receivers in both receptions and yards in 2022 with 62 catches for 889 yards.

Unfortunately, Bell has used his last year of eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft. During his time in Ann Arbor, Bell was one of the Wolverines’ best receivers since the departure of Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Andrel Anthony has decided to enter the transfer Portal and found a new home with the Oklahoma Sooners. Anthony, a sophomore, was underutilized during much of this season, which explains his decision to transfer. Despite his two-touchdown game against Michigan State in 2021, Anthony only had seven catches for 80 yards.

Cornelius Johnson has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, however, I would be shocked if he chose to return. Johnson, a senior, has until January 16 to make his decision. On the off chance Johnson does decide to return, he will be among Michigan football’s primary targets.

WR1: Roman Wilson

Heading into next season, it seems Roman Wilson will step into the role as the main receiving target for Michigan football.

The McCarthy-to-Wilson connection was a reliable option for the Wolverines all season. Look for Wilson to become Michigan’s primary deep-threat receiver.

Excluding Johnson, Wilson was Michigan’s leading receiver in yards, touchdowns, and receptions among those returning for next season.

WR 2: AJ Henning

AJ Henning will most likely become Michigan’s second-best receiving threat and remain their primary return man. Henning finished 2022 with only nine receptions for 60 yards and failed to find the end zone.

However, Henning did prove himself as a special teams weapon with an electric 61-yard punt return touchdown this season against Uconn. Henning should see himself becoming more involved in the passing game with less competition at the position.

WR 3: Darrius Clemons

Darrius Clemons is the most interesting player in next season’s crop of receivers for Michigan football. Entering his sophomore season, the 6’3 sophomore has the potential to fill a similar role that Cornelius Johnson played last season.

Clemons didn’t see much playing time in 2022, however, he may be one of Michigan’s best this season. As a physical receiver, Clemons has the ability, size, and footwork to become a major playmaker for the Wolverines.

Overall, the Wolverines’ passing game should only improve despite the departure of key players at the position. As JJ McCarthy continues to grow as a quarterback, this talented receiving core will too.