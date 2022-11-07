Predicted scores of 2022-23 Duke basketball games

Entering the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the unpredictability in Durham is off the charts.

The season opener against Jacksonville marks the first time in 43 years where someone other than Mike Krzyzewski will be commanding the Blue Devils. That new man in charge is 35-year-old Jon Scheyer, who has no experience as a head coach in the regular season outside of filling in for Coach K a few times in recent years.

Scheyer’s first Duke basketball Squad includes 11 new faces (seven rookies, four transfers) and only two returning Scholarship players in junior Jeremy Roach and sophomore Jaylen Blakes. Roach is the only returning starter.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button