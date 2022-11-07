Predicted scores of 2022-23 Duke basketball games

Entering the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the unpredictability in Durham is off the charts.

The season opener against Jacksonville marks the first time in 43 years where someone other than Mike Krzyzewski will be commanding the Blue Devils. That new man in charge is 35-year-old Jon Scheyer, who has no experience as a head coach in the regular season outside of filling in for Coach K a few times in recent years.

Scheyer’s first Duke basketball Squad includes 11 new faces (seven rookies, four transfers) and only two returning Scholarship players in junior Jeremy Roach and sophomore Jaylen Blakes. Roach is the only returning starter.

And although Duke enjoys the nation’s two highest-rated newcomers, Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead, they have missed valuable time in the preseason while recovering from injuries. Last week, Scheyer implied that Whitehead is still a few weeks away from playing, and Lively’s status for the opener is a game-day decision.

Under the circumstances, Duke’s November slate looks even more daunting, notably the Champions Classic Matchup against Defending national Champion and AP Top 25 preseason No. 5 Kansas, plus the potential Showdown with preseason No. 2 Gonzaga as part of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket in Oregon the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Then consider the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils’ 20-game ACC schedule features two bouts with the preseason No. 1 in Rival UNC, not to mention a meeting at preseason No. 18 Virginia and a handful of other conference games that could be against ranked opponents at the time.

Preseason uncertainty is unfriendly to season-long predictions such as these. But Let’s take a shot at it anyway, forecasting the final score of every game in the regular season and prophesizing the length of Duke basketball runs in the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

Duke versus Jacksonville

When: Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

Prediction: Duke 74, Jacksonville 61

Duke versus USC Upstate

When: Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 92, USC Upstate 58

Duke versus Kansas

When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9:30 pm ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

Prediction: Duke 75, Kansas 72

Duke versus Delaware

When: Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 82, Delaware 63

Duke versus Bellarmine

When: Monday, Nov. 21, at 8 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 87, Bellarmine 67

Duke vs. Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy)

When: Thursday, Nov. 24, at 3 pm ET

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore.

Prediction: Duke 84, Oregon State 61

Duke versus Florida (predicted Phil Knight Legacy opponent)

When: Friday, Nov. 25 (time to be announced)

Where: Portland

Prediction: Duke 70, Florida 62

Duke versus Gonzaga (predicted Phil Knight Legacy opponent)

When: Sunday, Nov. 27 (time to be announced)

Where: Portland

Prediction: Gonzaga 81, Duke 72

Duke versus Ohio State

When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7:15 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 80, Ohio State 76

Duke versus Boston College

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 73, Boston College 59

Duke versus Iowa

When: Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Prediction: Duke 79, Iowa 78

Duke versus Maryland Eastern Shore

When: Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 79, Maryland Eastern Shore 51

Duke at Wake Forest

When: Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6:30 pm ET

Where: LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

Prediction: Wake Forest 69, Duke 67

Duke versus Florida State

When: Saturday, Dec. 31, at 2 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 81, Florida State 79

Duke at NC State

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Prediction: Duke 84, NC State 68

Duke at Boston College

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 pm ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Scroll to Continue

Prediction: Duke 74, Boston College 65

Duke versus Pitt

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 76, Pitt 67

Duke at Clemson

When: Saturday, Jan. 14, at 5 pm ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

Prediction: Duke 72, Clemson 60

Duke versus Miami

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, at noon ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Miami 83, Duke 76

Duke at Virginia Tech

When: Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 pm ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 85, Duke 78

Duke at Georgia Tech

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3 pm ET

Where: McCamish Pavilion

Prediction: Duke 88, Georgia Tech 68

Duke versus Wake Forest

When: Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 74, Wake Forest 70

Duke versus UNC

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 89, UNC 88

Duke at Miami

When: Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 pm ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

Prediction: Miami 75, Duke 73

Duke at Virginia

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 pm ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena

Prediction: Duke 67, Virginia 61

Duke versus Notre Dame

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Duke 73

Duke at Syracuse

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 pm ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

Prediction: Duke 88, Syracuse 77

Duke versus Louisville

When: Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 84, Louisville 68

Duke versus Virginia Tech

When: Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6 or 8 pm ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 69, Virginia Tech 65

Duke versus NC State

When: Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Prediction: Duke 77, NC State 70

Duke at UNC

When: Saturday, March 4, at 6 or 6:30 pm ET

Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Prediction: UNC 92, Duke 79

ACC Tournament

When: Tuesday, March 7, to Saturday, March 11

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Prediction: Duke wins twice before losing in the title game

NCAA Tournament

When: Tuesday, March 14, to Monday, April 3 (Final Four in Houston)

Prediction: Duke wins three times before losing in the Elite Eight

Predicted 2022-23 Duke basketball record: 29-9 (14-6 ACC)

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.