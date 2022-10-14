Predators – 4, Stars – 1: Johansen Scores Only Goal in Loss

In the first home game of the season, the Nashville Predators welcomed the central division rival Dallas Stars to Bridgestone Arena. This was the Stars’ first game of the 2022-2023 regular season. Nashville entered the contest 2-0 after winning back to back games against San Jose at the Global Series.

Head Coach John Hynes drew from a wide pool of talent for tonight’s lineup. The biggest question in regards to forward lines was who would slot in with Ryan Johansen and Nino Niederreiter on the second line. Eeli Tolvanen earned the start there, and Kiefer Sherwood slotted in on the fourth line with Cole Smith. Michael McCarron centered that third line in place of Cody Glass who missed the game due to illness. Mark Borowiecki got the start on the third defensive pairing with Dante Fabbro. Last season’s Vezina finalist Juuse Saros started in net for the Preds.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button