PRC boys and girls soccer wins big – Picayune Item

PRC boys and girls soccer wins big Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

On Tuesday, Pearl River Central’s soccer teams clinched an 8-0 Lady Devils win and a 9-2 Blue Devils win over the Forrest County Agriculture Aggies.

Lady Blue Devils

Each goal came from the following players except for one; Monica Caro (2) Leigha Trahan (2) Kaitlyn Duff, Jacelyn Stockstill and Macie Wagner.

The Lady Blue Devils scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. At the Halftime mark, PRC led 6-0. Head Coach Cody Mikell said the approach in the match was to push for goals.

“That was their best game they’ve played all year so far. From an effort standpoint it was all there. Everyone was flying around doing everything they were supposed to do. We knew it was a game we should win. You never assume to win by that big of a margin,” said Mikell.

The Lady Blue Devils are 1-2 this season after they lost last week to Hancock 2-1 and to Poplarville 1-0 that same week. Next for the Lady Blue Devils is Purvis. They will be on the road for this game, set for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30.

Blue Devils

Each goal came from the following players except for one own goal; Noah Verweij (2), Brant Tarter (2) Chris Hart, Gavin Garza, Grant Bowen and Brayson Kirby.

The boys approach is the same as every match, put pressure on the opposing team early. They did exactly that, scoring the first goal in the first five minutes. The game tied at 1-1 after an Aggies penalty kick. From there, it was all Blue Devils soccer. At Halftime they led 7-1.

“They played well, for them it was business as usual,” said Mikell.

The Blue Devils are 3-1. They lost to Oak Grove 4-0 in the season opener, then won three straight, 7-0 over Poplarville and 3-0 over Hancock.

The boys will also be on the road for their Purvis matchup, set for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30.