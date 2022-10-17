Pravabati College, SSGG College claim MU Inter College men’s and Women’s handball tourney titles – The Sangai Express

By Our Staff ReporterIMPHAL, Oct 17 : Pravabati College claimed the title of the Capt Sanoujam Ingo Singh Championship Trophy for MU Inter College Men’s Handball Tournament as SSGG College clinched the title of Sanoujam Ongbi Ayekpam Nalini Devi Memorial Championship Trophy for MU Inter College Women’s Handball Tournament.The tournaments were hosted by Shree Shree Gourgobind Girls’ (SSGG) College, Khurai under the auspices of the Manipur University Sports Committee.In the men’s final, Pravabati College beat Biramangol College 15-11 for the top honor.A Tondonba and Yaiphaba netted 5 goals each as Jekel and Manikanta netted 3 and 2 goals respectively for the winning team. Shilheiba Meanwhile topscored for Biramangol College with 8 goals and Aboy N netted 3 in a lost cause.Earlier in the Women’s final, hosts SSGG College pulled off a 21-16 win over Biramangol College as Th Anjubala starred with 10 goals followed by 5 goals from Th Jenila, 4 goals from Th Roshibala and 2 goals from L Anjubala.For the losing side, Y Monika scored 7 goals followed by 4 goals from I Ronibala, 2 goals each from K Sonia and Kh Meloda and 1 goal from N Sana.Earlier in the men’s semi-finals, Biramangol College edged out Mayai Lambi College 15-8 and Pravabati College knocked MU out 18-9. Shilheiba Thokchom (11), Anish Sharma (1), Y Ortega Roy (2) and Jaspinder Yengkhom ( 1) found the target for Biramangol College as N Shitaljit (5), I Atamba (2) and K Gitan (1) scored for Mayai Lambi College.In the second semi-final match, Tondonba (8), Yaiphaba Th (4), Santosh (3), Manikanta (1), Jekel (1) and Yaiphaba (1) scored for Pravabati College as Vizale (8) and Hanpu ( 1) found the target for MU.In a semi-final Clash of the Women’s tournament, SSGG College entered the final with a 15-2 thrashing of Pravabati College as Th Anjubala (5) made the most goals and Th Kabita, Th Jenila and L Anjubala all scored three goals each. Th Roshibala and Kh Sujata also netted a goal apiece for the winning team as A Bebe and Ch Inunganbi scored one goal each for Pravabati College.