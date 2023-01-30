PrattMWP Gallery hosts multimedia exhibit

UTICA — The PrattMWP Gallery will host a solo exhibition from a multimedia installation artist Hernease Davis from Friday, Feb. 3 through Thursday, March 2 at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St.

There will be an opening reception from 3 to 5 pm Friday, Feb. 3.

Davis earned her MFA from ICP-Bard College and widely exhibits multimedia installations throughout the United States. Using photograms, cyanotypes on fabric, crochet and sound installation, Hernease creates immersive spaces of rest for herself and others. Work from her new cyanotype series, “…new love.” debuted as a part of the SHIFT Residency 2020-21 hybrid exhibition at the Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts in New York City.

She has also exhibited with the Silver Eye Center in Pittsburgh, Transformer Station in Cleveland, the International Center of Photography in New York City, the Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester, Tiger Strike Asteroid in Brooklyn and the Houston Center for Photography.

Davis was named to the Inaugural Silver List which recognizes Emerging photo-based artists who are advancing the medium and has been Featured in Front Runner Magazine, LensCulture. Her work inspired an article in Musée Magazine that explored facets of trauma. She teaches in the MFA program at the Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester and has also served as a visiting lecturer at ICP-Bard, where she led a course Exploring empathy through art practice.

The event is free and open to the public. Gallery Hours are from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm Sunday.