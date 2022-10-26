Pratt High School volleyball finishes as Sub-State runner up; Gatlin achieves major milestone – Pratt Tribune

By Jayden Mies

Student Reporter Special to the Tribune

On Saturday, October 22, the Pratt High School volleyball team traveled to Circle High School where they competed against two excellent teams in sub-state action.

In 4A, Sub-State is split into East and West divisions, with each division having 18 teams. The top 4 teams from each division get to host Sub-State. Pratt was seeded #10 in the West division, which meant that they had to travel to #2 seed Circle High School in Towanda.

First, the girls were matched up against #7 seed McPherson, who had a solid record. This was a hard fought three set match, but Pratt came out victorious, winning 21-25, 25-23, and 25-22. Shortly after this upset win, Pratt had to play Circle, whose record was 304. The Greenbacks fought hard, but ended up losing 12-25, 9-25.

However, a major milestone was reached during the McPherson match. Senior Gabby Gatlin, who had been coming off a knee injury, reached 1000 career assists.

“It felt great to end the season getting my 1000th assist,” Gatlin said. “That has been a goal of mine for several years, and I’m so grateful for my teammates and how happy they all were for me, because I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Head Coach Summer Younie said she was also very proud of this milestone. She said that, for most of the season, Gatlin only played the front row. However, she eventually started working into the back row and trusting her knee, which allowed her to start racking up assists.

“This was a pretty great accomplishment for Gabby,” Younie said.

Younie had high praise for other members of her team who made improvements through the 2022 season.

“I felt that Breckyn Miller’s defense just got better and better as the season went on. Breckyn and Gabi Heredia played their tails off on defense against McPherson, which made it possible for us to win.”

She also mentioned that they had some big Offensive plays that came from Jaycie Theis, Ryann Eastes, Gatlin, and Marleigh Bates.

“I really felt that we started to compete a lot more as the season progressed,” Younie said. “Other than our matches against Garden City and Circle, I felt that we competed hard and never gave up.”

She also noted that they didn’t give up against Garden City and Circle, they just struggled to make adjustments for the big hitters that they had.

Younie said she has also noticed an increase in offensive aggression as the season progressed.

“We’ve always done a good job of placing the ball, but we started to gain some confidence in our hitting and putting more pace on the ball,” she said. “The teams that we play, we can’t afford to give an easy ball to and hope that they make an error. I felt like we started to understand that and applied that knowledge as the season went on.”

Younie also said that she was proud of the team Chemistry showed this year.

“These girls were great teammates, great encouragers, and we had very little drama,” she said. “I am proud of their heart. We were manned out in many matches. Our tallest player is 5’8, and our leading hitters are 5’5. I felt that we played much bigger than we are.”

She said that the team found ways to be effective, such as hitting smart shots, serving tough, and making some crazy digs that kept them in a lot of matches.

“We didn’t quit,” Younie said.

Marleigh Bates, senior on the team, shared some of her favorite memories of the just completed volleyball season for the Greenbacks.

“I thought our defense was incredible,” Bates said. “The team was always giving their all, whether that was diving on the court for the ball or covering a certain position.”

She also said that, in the beginning of the year, things like front row blocking and serving were not very good. However, she saw these things improve as the season went on.

“This season alone I made so many memories,” Bates said. “For instance, our ’90 Frogs’ joke with Delayni Griffits or Sunshine Nails were some of my favorites.”

She also said that she was extremely grateful for the student section that they had at home games.

“The energy they brought was always so encouraging. I am also grateful to have won our first round of sub-state this year. The fight we had makes me so proud of our girls,” she said.

Gatlin said that beating McPherson on Saturday at Sub-State will always be a good memory for her.

“All of us believed in each other, and I think that was our best game all season,” she said. “Our energy was great the whole game and we just have such a fun team.”

She also said that she really enjoyed Senior Night.

“Our student section was great, and nothing beats getting a league win against Hesston at home.”

Looking ahead, Coach Younie said she will miss her Talented Seniors next year, but sees some Younger players that have gained some great experience, learned what being a great teammate means, and have shown some great leadership skills coming up through the ranks.

She believes that these girls are ready to put in the work to become an excellent team, especially based on the fact that the Pratt JV team has had a very successful season, going 25-10.

Younie said the team has already set some of their goals for next season. These are to compete every match, finish in the top 5 of the Central Kansas League, and finish the season with a winning record.

The 2022 Pratt Greenbacks finished their season with an overall record of 2117.