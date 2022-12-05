‘PRATIBIMB’ Literature Conclave Organized in DAV HAZARIBAG

PRATIBIMB the Literature Conclave was jointly organized by The Reading Club in Collaboration with the Creative Writing Club of DAV Public School, Hazaribag. It was jointly inaugurated by Chief Guest Nancy Sahay, Deputy Commissioner, Hazaribag, Ms. Shatabdi Majumdar, IAS Trainee, Padamshree Bulu Imam, Shubhashish Das the eminent researcher & writer, Ratan Verma the famous Writer, Prof. Subodh Singh Shivgeet VBU, Hazaribagh. They also released the books: Let Them Fly written by Nisha Peshin Director Academic DAV CMC , Chhayawad ka Shatabdi Varsh written by Baldeo Pandey Senior teacher DAV Hazaribag and Kuchh Toh Hai written by Poonam Sinha teacher of the same school.

The Principal of the school Ashok Kumar welcomed all and in Review of the famous book “Let Them Fly” written by Dr.Nisha Peshin Director Academics DAV CMC, New Delhi, said that it is indeed a good book for all stakeholders of Academic institutions as it talks exclusively about Holistic Development of children.

The Chief Guest Nancy Sahay, Deputy Commissioner said that it was indeed a wonderful program to inspire the students to develop their interest. She also said that creativity can be there in any field, the thing that is important is to exercise this ability successfully.

Ms.Shatabdi Majumdar, Trainee IAS had a high praise for children of the school and Suggested to them that they must be engaged with the activities of Reading and Writing as these two skills can make them creative, Scholar and curious to learn more and more Everyday .

The famous environmentalist Padma Shri recipient Bulu Imam advised the children to maintain Diary entries Everyday as it is the first step of creativity and schooling period is the best period. The famous writer

Shri Ratan Verma and Prof. Subodh Singh both emphasized that the power of creativity is inherent in each one. What matters the most is the conducive environment to nourish it and DAV Hazaribag has been offering such an environment. As a result, many students of this school have earned name and fame as Writers at National Level.

On this occasion, a panel discussion was organized on the topics Role of Literature in shaping Lives, The Joys of Diversity and The opportunity to develop Creativity among students. Some cultural activities like Dance Drama, Solo Classical and Saraswati Vandana were also presented by the students . The program concluded with a vote of thanks by the Head Girl of the school. The teachers namely Sampa Srivastava Supervisory Head, Kiran Mishra Councillor, Manoj Khandelwal Coordinator, Ananya Mukhopadhyay and others took leading roles in organizing this event.