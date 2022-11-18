Prairie volleyball hopes to make the state a regular destination again

YAKIMA – Prairie returned to the Class 3A state volleyball tournament on Thursday.

Although the Falcons stay lasted just one day, they hope the trip marks a return to what was their regular roost among the state’s best teams.

Thursday marked Prairie’s first trip to the state tournament since it finished sixth in 2018. That ended a run of eight straight state berths, which included a state championship in 2012.

A 3-0 loss to No. 5-seed Bellevue and a 3-1 loss to No. 13 Seattle Prep eliminated No. 12 Prairie. But an undefeated 3A Greater St. Helens League season, a trip to the bi-district semifinals and the state-tournament experience at the Yakima Valley SunDome has the Falcons believing they laid the foundation to be a top-level team.

“I hope it makes them want to get more hungry,” Prairie Coach Jen Palmer said. “Just seeing that higher level of play, that faster, Quicker volleyball. I hope it makes them want to get after it.”

Getting after it was something Prairie’s Seniors did all season, Palmer said. That includes 3A GSHL player of the year Ella Conklin, who made her first trip to state after four years on varsity.