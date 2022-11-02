Prairie Arts Chorale fall concert series honors the sunrises and sunsets of life – West Central Tribune

GRANITE FALLS — The beauty of a dawn and dusk is near undeniable, and the Prairie Arts Chorale hopes to replicate that beauty musically in its fall concert series, titled “Sunrise, Sunset.”

The choir will be performing a variety of songs that celebrate the beauty of nature, day and night. This will include selections such as “Dream A Little Dream,” “Unclouded,” “Lost in the Night” and “Good Morning.”

“There is so much variety that you can use” with such a theme, said June Meyerhoff, Prairie Arts Chorale president.

The choir is directed by Brandon Hurley, of Dawson, who is also debuting his own song during the concert.

“We’ll be singing a song that Brandon wrote,” Meyerhoff said.

The Prairie Arts Chorale will be performing its fall concert this November in four cities in west central Minnesota. Contributed / Prairie Arts Chorale

The choir, made up of adults from across southwestern Minnesota, has performers from various cities including Montevideo, Olivia, Madison, Redwood Falls and Renville.

“It is truly representative of the region with people from all over the area,” Meyerhoff said.

The choir will be performing four shows in November starting at 7:30 pm Nov. 4 at the Church of St. Anne’s in Wabasso. The second performance is scheduled for 7:30 pm Nov. 5 at Granite Falls Lutheran Church, followed by a concert at 4 pm Nov. 6 at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. The final performance will be at 7:30 pm Nov. 18 at Firth Lutheran Church in Marshall. Prairie Arts Chorale makes sure to perform across the region, so more people can attend.

“It makes it more accessible to see a live performance,” Meyerhoff said.

Tickets are $15, with those 18 and under able to attend for free. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite, from Chorale members or at the door. More information can be found at www.prairieartschorale.org.

“Most of the time, when people come to a concert, they come again,” Meyerhoff said.

The Prairie Arts Chorale was formed in 1980 and is funded in part through Grants from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council. The grant funds are from a legislative appropriation using money from the state’s general fund. The choir sings a mix of traditional, classical, popular and musical theater songs. In addition to touring Southwest Minnesota, the choir has also performed in England and Belarus.

Meyerhoff said Hurley and the choir have put together a wonderful program, and she hopes people will come out to see the concert.

“When you hear vocal music, the voice is so personal,” Meyerhoff said. “A live performance always has a quality you can’t get on a screen.”