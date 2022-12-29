PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival (PVLF) 2023 happening in Capital-Entertainment News , Firstpost

India has achieved extensive growth in literary creation across the globe along with emerging as one of the largest in literary consumption. A six-day Massive event from January 9, 2023 to January 14, 2023 is being organized to celebrate this literary journey, while January 9 – January 13, 2023 will be a virtual event and January 14, 2023 shall be a physical event along with Awards night.

PVLF celebrates every nook and corner of the literary ecosystem. It provides a window to reach a wider audience through Author’s Marathon (theme-based sessions over multiple days) and be acknowledged through their Awards for authors, books & publishers. This year’s theme is ‘Taking Humanity Forward’.

The event is conceptualized by Frontlist and Hosted by PragatiE. It shall equip and furnish a platform for these authors to promote themselves. PVLF encourages and stimulates new authors to enhance their public visibility and popularize Indian Literature across the world.

Neilsen’s BookScan data is the knowledge partner for the event. The event is supported by IPA (International Publishers Association) and FIP (Federation of Indian Publishers). The January 14, 2023 evening will be eventful followed by felicitation with PVLF Excellence Awards, the categories are:

PVLF Author Excellence Awards: Based on nomination, jury & voting

PVLF People’s Choice Publisher Awards: Nielsen BookScan data

PVLF Reader’s Choice Book Awards: Nielsen BookScan data + voting

Last year’s event was very successful; it generated 3.5 lakh facebook views, 65,000 platform views on their virtual exhibition platform, 42,000 votes on the awards. This year PVLF will have 250 book nominations, expected 150000+ votes and 1 million views. Having a great response over the years, this year’s event shall surpass all previous records.

More details are available on the website: https://www.frontlist.in/public/pvlf2023/

ABOUT FRONTLIST

The encyclopedia, the guide, the profile and the library – we believe in the power of the ecosystem. If you are a creator, publisher, seller, provider or Reader of the published world, this is the must destination for you to know the world around you, with an Indian perspective. It brings the newsworthy from the world of Publishing (books or journals, educational or non-educational, fiction or non-fiction, printed or digital and everything around it) to its readers.

