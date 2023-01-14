Pragati E Vichaar Literature Festival concluded

Delhi: On January 14, 2023, the five day Pragati E Vichaar Literature Festival was concluded with a non virtual event held at Claridges Hotel, Delhi with the theme ‘Taking Humanity Forward’. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State and Education, was the chief guest of the event. The literature festival was graced by the presence of orators who imparted knowledge on notable themes. The event began with an exclusive Classical dance performance by Harpreet Kaur Jass.

The day Converged upon decisive sessions embracing mental health and wellness, the question of is human existence for serving or living, the art of fiction, how personal experiences and true narratives rule the roost and mire. Nielsen BookScan Data, PVLF’s knowledge partner also presented the importance of data in schools and children’s book publishing, while Solh Wellness raised the issue of mental wellness.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, while Addressing the crowd, said, “Although we publish books regularly we need to organize such kinds of Festivals to promote the regular habit of reading by the communities. This is a good opportunity provided by the organizers of PVLF, so if we continue these kinds of activities India will soon be a Vishwa Guru.”

Kapil Gupta, Festival Director said, “PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival is one of the most amazing literature festivals both in terms of bringing authors together as well as for the awards. This year, we got 400,000 minutes of viewership on our PragatiE platforms for the festival and 220,000 votes for the Awards we ran. It’s an amazing feed and accomplishment. However, next year is going to be bigger. I am extremely glad to also be able to talk about mental health with the audience and introduce Solh Wellness.”

The event rejoiced the literary Ecosystem whose aim was to instill the love of writing, inner thinking of authors and discussing focal topics from around the world. PVLF 2023 strengthened new Arenas for debut authors and resonated the true spirit of Indian Literature.