Practice your swing anywhere with this CES-featured golf simulator

TL;DR: As of Jan. 26, the Phigolf World Tour Edition golf Simulator(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) is on sale for $199.99 instead of the usual $249. That’s 17% in savings for a limited time.

The annual Consumer Electronics Show(Opens in a new window) showcases a myriad of pretty neat stuff every year, and 2023 was, of course, no different. The Las Vegas event put the spotlight on the hottest tech on the scene, presenting products like a smart device that analyzes pee, a Translator that tells parents why their baby is crying, and a Gaming chair that delivers haptic feedback for a more Immersive experience.

There was some sports-related stuff that turned heads, too, including a golf simulator that lets you practice your swing(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) on any course you wish without leaving your home. Said Simulator is called Phigolf World Tour Edition, and for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for $50 off.

A Kickstarter hit(Opens in a new window)Phigolf, which we have Featured before, is a Simulator that Grants you access to over 38,000 golf courses(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab), each of which has been measured by superior GPS mapping technology, so you can familiarize yourself with its holes, scale, and more. But its main draw is its sensors that offer a live 3D analysis of your swinging, chipping, driving, and putting. While you may not be playing on an actual green, the device offers a realistic enough experience, so you can still practice even without stepping foot out your door.

You’re free to play anywhere and anytime, even in places where space is limited. With the Weighted training stick, you’ll also feel as though you’re maneuvering a real golf club. You can even play and connect with other like-minded golfers remotely via the Phigolf platform.

With Philgolf, you’ll have no problem maximizing every practice session with real-time feedback. It normally retails for $249, but you can get the Phigolf World Tour Edition(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) on sale for only $199.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.