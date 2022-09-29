Practice Report: LSU Basketball Begins Preseason Practice

Head Coach Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers held an open practice Wednesday afternoon as his program begins preseason work. This new era of LSU basketball appears to be trending in the right direction under McMahon, whose energy and organization were on full display on Wednesday.

It’s been a work in progress for this Squad since McMahon took over, taking a roster from zero Scholarship players to a full team in less than three months, but it’s clear the trajectory of this program is going up.

The energy of McMahon is unmatched. Starting off the day with a message to his team before they began stretching, he ran to the other side of the court and hit 7-of-11 Threes to start practice with the team saying, “It’s what he does.”

