Powers gets first win, Johnson nets first goal as Pembroke wins

NORTH QUINCY — It’s never easy winning games as a young program with a new coach.

But the Pembroke High girls soccer team is taking things one step at a time.

The first-year head Coach Dana Powers was stoked after his Titans beat the North Quincy, 3-2, in a thriller on Tuesday.

“It’s our first win of the season,” said Powers. “Anytime you can get a win on the road, especially in the patriot league, you got to be happy about it and take it.”

The Titans trailed 2-1 in the second half before goals from senior Emma Cranston, who finished with three points (two goals, assist) and sophomore Ally Johnson helped get the win.

Cranston, the center forward, put the first points up on the board with a penalty kick early in the game. She added the tying score later.

“Pretty good dub. It was pretty iffy when we were down one, but it felt good to get the dub after that,” said Cranston. “I think there was a lot of urgency, and we just wanted to work together and put effort to not have another loss on the season.”

