Powerhouse Arts Introduces Wide-Format Latex Printing Services

Powerhouse Arts introduces a new fabrication offering through its state-of-the-art Print Shop. The technology does not require specially-coated digital materials and allows the use of a range of materials, from traditional artist materials like gessoed Canvas to vinyl for vehicle wraps and dimensional acoustic material for Architectural installations.

Odorless and low-emitting, the inks are ideal for sensitive indoor environments where traditional out-gassing is a problem. The 10-foot-wide roll is the perfect complement to the Print Shop’s 10-foot-wide printing screens. This equipment expands Powerhouse’s repertoire of large-scale hybrid digital and screen-printing abilities.

The print-on-demand advantages of digital printing Empower artists with more economical and expedient solutions when they want to create a single, stand-alone piece or repeat orders at a later date. For example, Powerhouse seeks to serve the Theatrical and Performing arts community by offering services to produce scenic backdrops for film and stage. Productions will no longer need to choose from a standard offering of rented backdrops as the Capability to produce custom, Bespoke Dreamscapes will only be a mouse click away.

This wide-format offering also allows the Print Shop to serve the community at large by partnering with local organizations to produce indoor or outdoor signage, step-and-repeat backdrops, and banners for everything from the neighborhood block association to red carpet events. Powerhouse will also offer finishing services bringing two-dimensional images into three-dimensional reality, making them ready for installation in a wide array of display systems.

Prices vary depending on substrate, dimensions, and number of passes of ink. Unique materials may require a lead time for testing by HP in order to achieve optimal results. Submit your project inquiry and a Powerhouse associate will be in touch to discuss next steps.

Powerhouse Arts is a 501c3 located in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Its fee-for-service fabrication programs support the organization’s mission-driven community engagement and strategic partnerships programming.

For more information on the Print Shop and to submit a project inquiry, visit powerhousearts.org.