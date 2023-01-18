‘Power We Didn’t Have Before’: Jon Rahm Subtly Lauds LIV Golf for Initiating a Huge Change for the PGA Tour Professionals

The PGA Tour has been going through a lot of changes lately. Ever since the LIV Golf league became a serious threat to the PGA Tour, several things have been revolutionized. Starting from the prize money to listening to the players’ demands, the tour is trying its best to stay in the competition. And Jon Rahm is definitely not okay with how things are going right now on the tour.

Jon Rahm has serious concerns about his role on the PGA Tour

A professional golfer is responsible for keeping his fans entertained with his performance on the field. Although some like entertaining their fans off the field as well, the main job for a golfer still remains to win a tournament. However, ever since Greg ‘shark’ Norman came up with LIV Golf, nothing is the same.

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the US Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Several PGA Tour players started to drift off to the new league for the lucrative money deals and undeniable offers. However, unlike the PGA Tour, LIV players were also made responsible to promote the league and bring in new talents to join. But when the strategy started showing results with more players joining in, the PGA Tour couldn’t stay behind.

And that is what is so concerning for PGA Tour star Jon Rahm. Claiming to be the ‘best player in the world’, Rahm has shown concerns about the new OWGR system several times. However, this time, he is worried about his role on the PGA Tour. In an Episode of the No Laying Up podcast, Rahm talked about how the PGA Tour’s new ways. But it is all after LIV Golf came into the picture.

Golf – The 2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, US – September 25, 2021 Team Europe’s Jon Rahm reacts after hitting a shot into the water hazard on the 5th hole during the Foursomes REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“We’re players,” they said. “Our job is to put the product out there. It shouldn’t be our job to revolutionize and start thinking about how to make the PGA Tour better.” Rahm also commented on how LIV Golf left a great impact on the PGA Tour’s way of working things on the inside.

“With the appearance of LIV, it gave the players a perspective and that level of power we didn’t have before…it put our foot down to make some changes that we wanted,” Rahm added. However, according to him, it shouldn’t have been done out of fear of players leaving the tour. “We shouldn’t be put into that situation and Threat not to play, or threatening to go to LIV to have a change,” they added. Rahm also admitted to the fact that the “purses had gotten bigger and everything’s got a little bit better” on the PGA Tour. But Rahm isn’t willing to do more than give his best on the field.

