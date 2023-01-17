Power Rankings, Week 14: Grizzlies, Sixers both on rise; Nuggets stay at No. 1

Records: 21-23

OffRtg: 112.5 (19) DefRtg: 111.9 (11) NetRtg: +0.6 (14) Pace: 102.3 (3)

The Thunder had their game in Miami on Tuesday in the bag. And then, up two with 21 seconds left, Kenrich Williams went 0-for-2 at the line, opening the door for Jimmy Butler’s game-winning 3-point play. With that, OKC had the league’s sixth-worst road record (5-14, with six straight losses) and its fifth-worst road offense (109.2 points scored per 100 possessions).

But the Thunder won the last three games of their road trip, scoring more than 120 per 100 as they beat the Sixers, Bulls and Nets. Josh Giddey recorded his sixth career triple-double (18, 15 and 10) in Miami, and the winning streak has been the highest scoring three-game stretch (24.3 points per game) of his two seasons. Fifty of his 73 points over the three games have come in the paint, where he’s shot 25-for-38 (66%). He was relentless in attacking the Nets on Sunday, when he had a season-high 21 drives, but also polite enough to help them up after he scored over them.

If Williams had made those two free throws, the Thunder would have a six-game winning streak and they’d be 22-22, in eighth place in the West. Instead, they’re in 12th, but they’re just still a game and a half out of sixth and they have an easier remaining schedule than most of the teams in front of them.

Monday and Tuesday are the first of six two-day breaks that the Thunder have over the next four weeks, a stretch that includes only one back-to-back. They’ll play the Pacers and Kings for the first time this season on Wednesday and Friday, a fun pair of games against two other teams that have made a leap. The three most improved teams from last season in regard to winning percentage are Indiana (+.218), Sacramento (+.206) and Oklahoma City (+.185).

Week 14: vs. IND, @ SAC, @ DEN