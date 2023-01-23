Power rankings following a wild week of play

We were treated to another chaotic week of basketball in the Big 12 Conference as the race for the top spot continues to be up for grabs.

Kansas State jumped up out in front following a 2-0 week. The Wildcats took down Kansas in an overtime thriller and beat Texas Tech by double digits.

The other school in the Sunflower state did not see the same success. Kansas went 0-2 on the week with an ugly 23-point home loss to TCU. The Jayhawks’ five-game Big 12 winning streak came to a close.

Baylor is starting to hit their stride after the slow start to the season. The Bears won two close road games to move back inside the rankings.

The parody in the Big 12 is at a high level, with Texas, TCU, Iowa State, West Virginia and Oklahoma State all going 1-1.

Here is a look at our updated Big 12 basketball power rankings following a wild week on the court.