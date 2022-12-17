Power-play Goals by Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine Not Enough As Blue Jackets Fall 4-2 to Bruins

No points on the road.

Power-play goals from Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner were not enough as the Blue Jackets fell 4-2 to the Bruins Saturday at TD Garden.

1st Period



The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:17 on the power play when David Pastrnak fired a shot from the left slot past Daniil Tarasov.

The Blue Jackets had a power play of their own and nearly tied the game when Laine hit the post from the right circle at 10:12.

Boston almost doubled its lead at 16:09 when Taylor Hall fired a shot from the slot but it was stopped by Tarasov.

The Jackets had a flurry of shots by Andrew Peeke, Jenner, and Laine with the goalie pulled on a delayed penalty at 19:42, but all were denied by Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission along with a 12-10 advantage in shots on goal.

2nd period



Kent Johnson made a couple of silky moves on his way to the net but was denied on the backhand in front of the net by Swayman at 1:28.

The Jackets tied the game at 14:00 when Jenner roofed a no-look backhand shot from the right doorstep on the power play.

1 2 3 F BLUE JACKETS 0 1 0 1 BOS BRUINS 1 1 0 2

The Jackets nearly took their first lead of the game on a net-front chance from former Bruin Sean Kuraly, but he missed the net high at 14:52.

Boston took a 2-1 lead on the power play at 17:50 on a left-circle blast by David Krejci.

The Bruins took a 2-1 lead into the final period of regulation with both teams posting 22 shots on goal.

3rd Period



Pavel Zacha had a big chance from the goalmouth at 1:09 but Tarasov was there to make the save.

Hall doubled the Boston lead on a six-on-five chance, finishing a rebound at the goal mouth after a Pastrnak shot at 12:41.

Tomas Nosek scored on a rebound from the goalmouth just 19 seconds later to give Boston a 4-1 lead at 13:00.

Laine put the Jackets within two on the power play with a blast from the top of the left circle at 14:29.

The Bruins held on to win 4-2 and the Blue Jackets fell to 10-18-2.

Statistics



Shots on Goal: CBJ 32-39 BOS

Faceoff %: CBJ 29.6-70.4 BOS

Power play: CBJ 2/5-2/3 BOS

Takeaways: CBJ 7-9 BOS

Giveaways: CBJ 12-7 BOS

Blocked shots: CBJ 22-12 BOS

Hits: CBJ 26-19 BOS

5-on-5 stats (via naturalstattrick.com): Expected Goals (xG): CBJ 1.07-3.08 BOS Chances (CF): CBJ 30-57 BOS Shots (SF): CBJ 13-32 BOS Scoring Chances (SCF): CBJ 17-26 BOS High-Danger Chances (HDCF): CBJ 9-14 BOS



Injury Update



Eric Robinson returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game with an illness. Cole Sillinger left the game in the third period and did not return.

Next Up



The Jackets return home Monday night at 7 pm ET as they take on the Dallas Stars on Bally Sports Ohio and 97.1 FM The Fan.

The club heads back on the road as they’ll take on the Flyers in Philadelphia Tuesday at 7 pm ET on Bally Sports Ohio and 97.1 FM The Fan.