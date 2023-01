Power 5 team’s win-loss projections compared to actual record in 2022

Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Clemson (11-3, 8-0 ACC), 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

The 2022 campaign is the Vols’ first 11-win season since 2001.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule Featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule Featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina (L , 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign with Georgia defeating TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national Championship game, Vols Wire looks at each Power Five team’s projected preseason win-loss records compared to each school’s actual record this season.

Preseason win-loss records are from ESPN’s Football Power Index in April.

Preseason win-loss record projections and actual records this season are listed below.