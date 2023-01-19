Poughkeepsie’s Shadoan wins 5 martial arts titles, teaches Tai Chi

Jesse Shadoan will stand completely still for an hour, his feet firmly positioned and his body maintaining a slightly crouched posture as he meditates.

That exercise, which requires immense discipline and precision, is one the Poughkeepsie resident admits most people “would probably find torturous.” To him, though, the Tai Chi horse stance is simply part of a daily training routine, which can run up to four hours.

His regimen includes Qigong, a centuries-old Chinese form that focuses on calming the mind and channeling energy.

For Shadoan, the interest in martial arts wasn’t as much about self defense as it was his seeking health benefits and the tranquility it brings him. He offers free Tai Chi classes in Poughkeepsie, believing it “wrong” not to share what he has learned. After all, his entry into the practice stemmed from a fascination with Taoist philosophies.

But, he lives what would be a Twist of that old saying: Speak Softly and carry a big Sword.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button