Pottstown boys basketball mounts comeback over Boyertown – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pottstown 66, Boyertown 58

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Sadeeq Jackson scored 10 of his team-best 20 points and Pottstown out-scored Boyertown 40-28 in the second half for a come-from-behind PAC crossover win Tuesday. The Trojans had balanced scoring with five players scoring eight or more points. Terryce Phillips (14) and Abdul Jackson (11) were in double figures. Jake Kapp topped Boyertown’s scoring with 22 points while Richard Black hit four 3s on the way to 16 points.

Methacton 67, Upper Perkiomen 34

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Matt Christian scored 18 in the first quarter and 11 in the second and wound up with 33 for the Warriors in a PAC crossover game Tuesday night at Methacton (4-2 PAC, 10-4 overall). Arman-Avant Brown led the Indians (0-6, 2-12).

Upper Merion 62, Owen J. Roberts 48

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Upper Merion took control in the second half after trailing at halftime to take down OJR in PAC crossover play Tuesday. Colin Hirshorn hit three 3s on the way to 11 points to lead the balanced Vikings, who had seven players score five or more points. OJR’s Luke Fryer netted a game-best 17 points.

Spring-Ford 54, Pottsgrove 32

BOX SCORE

Highlights: The Rams (5-0, 12-1) allowed their defense to lead, holding the Falcons to only one quarter in double figures in a PAC crossover win Tuesday. No Spring-Ford player reached double figures, Jacob Nguyen and Tommy Kelly netting nine apiece. Nadhir Ward scored a team-best nine for Pottsgrove (2-4, 5-8).

Perkiomen Valley 45, Phoenixville 44

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Perkiomen Valley held off a red-hot Phoenixville in the fourth quarter to take a one-point road win on PAC crossover night. Julian Sadler scored a game-high 19 points for the Vikings. Aidan McClintock led the Phantoms with 15 points and Dawson Brown added 12.

Twin Valley 59, Daniel Boone 58

Highlights: Kannon Zdimal scored 22 to lead the Raiders in a Berks II contest at Daniel Boone on Tuesday night. Josh Phillips added 17 points for Twin Valley (2-3 Berks II, 3-9 overall). Mason Sacarello led the Blazers (0-3, 3-9) with 21 points and Brendan Gaines scored 18.

Twin Valley: Myers 2 0-0 6, Johnson 2 3-4 8, Pigeon 1 0-0 2, Phillips 5 6-7 17, Strausser 0 0-0 0, Knight 2 0-0 4, Zdimal 7 4-5 22, Totals 19 13-16 59

Daniel Boone: Delissaint 1 1-4 3, Pinchok 2 1-3 6, Gaines 5 8-8 18, Sacarello 9 3-3 21, DiGiacomo 4 2-2 10, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Totals 21 15-20 58

Twin Valley 7 12 16 24- 59

Daniel Boone 10 14 17 17 – 58

3-point goals: Myers 2, Johnson, Phillips, Zdimal 4, Pinchok

Conestoga Christian 60, Alliance Christian 51

Highlights: Ayden Wise had 20 points and Cole Boyles seven points and nine rebounds for Alliance Christian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

69 Methacton, 23 Upper Perkiomen

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Cassidy Kropp had 22 points, 11 rebounds and six steals in a PAC crossover contest Tuesday night at Upper Perkiomen. Reana Torres and Mairi Smith each added 15 points for Methacton (5-1 PAC, 9-4 overall). Dana Cahill led the Indians (0-5, 1-13) with five points.

Perkiomen Valley 73, Phoenixville 26

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Perk Valley exploded in a 29-point second quarter and Lone senior Ella Stein enjoyed a leading role on her birthday with 12 points in a rout of Phoenixville in a PAC cross-divisional game Tuesday. Quinn Boettinger scored 13 for the undefeated Vikings (6-0, 12-0). Caroline Flick scored more than half the Phantoms’ points with her 15-point night.

Boyertown 46, Pottstown 15

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Carlie Schweizer scored 15 and Corinne Bieber 10 to lead the Bears (3-3 PAC, 4-9 overall) to a crossover win Tuesday night at Pottstown (3-3, 5-7). Tamya Jarrett and Mikyla Brandon each scored seven for the Trojans.

Spring-Ford 61, Pottsgrove 19

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Bella Azzara scored 15 to lead the Rams to a PAC crossover win on Tuesday night. Katie Tiffan added 11 points for Spring-Ford (5-1 PAC, 12-2 overall). Jessica Carroll led the visiting Falcons (2-4, 5-7) with six points.

Owen J. Roberts 50, 36 Upper Merion

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Gabbi Koury scored 18 and Asya Price 17 to lead the Wildcats (2-3 PAC, 4-7 overall) in a crossover contest on Tuesday. Levayda Fuqua led the Vikings (3-3, 5-6) with 17 points and Kennedy Coles followed with 15.

Norristown 45, Pope John Paul II 28

Conestoga Christian 56, Alliance Christian 33

BOYS SWIMMING

Perkiomen Valley 97, Boyertown 27

200 Medley relay: Perkiomen Valley (Griffin Crothers, Evan Croy, Andrew Keenan, Eric Schilling), 1:51.19; 200 free: Andrew Keenan, PV, 12:58.24; 200 IM: Evan Croy, PV, 2:25.17; 50 free: Eric Schilling, PV, 23.89; Diving: Griffin Crothers, PV, 195.20; 100 fly: Andrew Keenan, PV, 57.76; 100 free: Eric Schilling, PV, 54.30; 500 free: Anders Youngman, PV, 5:40.86; 200 free relay: Boyertown (Harry Tye, Matthew Connor, Aidan Lacock, Aaron Rolston), 1:56.75; 100 back: Harry Tye, Boyertown, 59.32; 100 breast : Evan Croy, PV, 1:10.70; 400 free relay: Perkiomen Valley (Paarth Yadav, Casey Demark, Justin Reyes, Gregory Schilling), 4:00.41

GIRLS SWIMMING

Perkiomen Valley 96, Boyertown 82

200 medley relay: Boyertown (Elli Ferraro, Tamara Engler, Teagan Tyson, Evelyn Lacock), 2:00.90; 200 free: Elyse Tancini, PV, 2:14.37; 200 IM: Laney Dittmar, PV, 2:22.31; 50 free: Ashley Andrews, B, 26.39; Diving: Layla Cujdik, PV, 177.95; 100 fly: Evelyn Lacock, B, 1:05.22; 100 free: Ella Dittmar, PV, 59.55; 500 free: Elyse Tancini, PV, 5:56.84; 200 free relay: Boyertown (Tamara Engler, Elli Ferraro, Margaret Connor, Ashley Andrews), 1:49.30; 100 back: Carys Adair, PV, 1:08.22; 100 breast: Katrina Clark, B, 1:18.91; 400 free relay: Boyertown (Teagan Tyson, Elisabeth Seip, Margaret Connor, Ashley Andrews), 4:06.61