Potts and Shingler Sweep AVCA National Coaches of the Year Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. – West Texas A&M volleyball’s head coach Kendra Potts and associate head coach Casey Shingler made history on Thursday afternoon as they were named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II National Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year.

Thursday’s announcement marks just the second time in AVCA DII history that one program was rewarded with both coaching honors in the same year.

Potts becomes just the second head Coach in WT history to earn the National Coach of the Year award, joining Debbie Hendricks who received the recognition in 1997. In just four seasons, Potts has returned the program to be one of the top Division II volleyball schools in the country, leading her alma mater to back-to-back runs in the NCAA Elite Eight.

“What a tremendous honor for Kendra and the entire volleyball coaching staff,” said Director of Athletics Michael McBroom. “Not only is she terrific on the court, but she manages all aspects of the program like a CEO. She epitomizes the modern head Coach who has high standards, expects all-out effort from her team but also knows what we do should be fun and have balance.”

This season, Potts has guided the WT Squad to a 30-4 overall record with a perfect 16-0 league record and brings a 23-match win streak into the NCAA national quarterfinals. The Amarillo native has an 88-10 career record for an incredible 89.8 win percentage with two South Central Regional Championships, two Lone Star Conference Tournament titles, and one LSC Regular Season title.

Shingler makes history as the first to ever receive National Assistant Coach of the Year honors after helping the Lady Buffs to two consecutive NCAA South Central Regional titles. The Tucson, Ariz., native is the recruiting coordinator for the Lady Buffs and oversees the team’s first contact and defense group. They recruited and trained two-time All-American and four-time LSC Libero of the Year Chandler Vogel . Through six seasons, Shingler has helped WT to an overall 133-47 (.739) overall record with four Appearances in the NCAA Tournament since joining the staff in 2017.

“Casey is in coaching for the bigger picture because he wants to see our players grow into confident people who believe they can do anything after they finish at WT,” Potts stated. “He Attends every graduation of our players because he believes that is the biggest win they receive when they are here. He is continuously learning, wanting to be open minded and inclusive. We are Blessed to have him on staff and part of the Lady Buff family.”

Potts, Shingler and the Lady Buffs will take on No. 25 Wingate in the NCAA National Quarterfinals today at noon PT/2 pm CT at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, Wash.