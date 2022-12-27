Potter’s ability, Pulisic’s future and selection consistency: Six questions Chelsea must answer after the World Cup break

This is the overarching, burning question for Chelsea supporters.

There is a feeling that several areas of the Squad have been left to stagnate, while the big-spending summer transfer policy was perhaps a little too scattergun in light of the precise surgery that was required.

The Blues’ core of central midfield players has remained the same for several seasons now, and although Mateo Kovacic has undoubtedly improved in his four seasons at Stamford Bridge, Jorginho has failed to meet expectations and N’Golo Kante’s powers – and body – appear to be on the wane.

At the back, the failure to tie Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen down to new contracts proved costly, and they were forced to roll the dice on two players at the opposite ends of their careers in Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. What was once Chelsea’s most settled area of ​​the pitch is now unresolved for the time being.

The west Londoners have infamously lacked a regular goalscorer in recent years, too. Romelu Lukaku’s arrival was supposed to remedy that, but we all know how that went. On the evidence of the season so far, Aubameyang will not be the long-term solution.

Of course this has not been for the want of trying, but the Blues’ failure to compete for the Premier League title in recent seasons has seen them miss out on the kinds of signings that would have propelled the team to another plane, such as Erling Haaland, Matthijs de Ligt and Aurelien Tchouameni.

There is something less tangible that is missed, too. Chelsea’s modern success has been built upon a ‘never say die’ attitude and a belief that would get them over the line when the going gets tough. However, this group of players seems to lack that mentality, often caving in high-pressure situations and receiving thrashings against so-called lesser sides at an alarming rate.

These are deep-rooted issues that transcend the manager, with Tuchel pointing to an overall lack of quality in the summer before he was relieved of these duties. Potter will do what he can, but he will need the backing of the board.