Potter is a courageous performance, Havertz’s goal and taking a step forward | News | Official Site

There were several reasons for Graham Potter to leave the RB Arena a delighted man after watching his Chelsea side secure a safe passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Blues were deserved winners against Salzburg, ending the hosts’ 40-game unbeaten run on home soil in the process.

Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz were our scorers, and Potter reserved words of praise for the German after his first European goal of the campaign, but first he spoke about the collective effort and achievement.

‘That was a fantastic performance from the players,’ the head coach enthused.

‘It took real courage as you could feel the atmosphere. It was so intense. We controlled their pressure well. It’s not easy to win here as you can see from the record they have. We had to play well.

‘We were a bit disappointed to only be one goal up at half-time. One mistake and action resulted in a goal, and that can happen at this level. Our response was really good. I’m delighted to go through with a game to spare considering where we started the competition.’

Potter deployed an attacking line-up with Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling out wide

‘We got Raheem and Christian into some good areas and the fact they had to defend quite wide allowed Conor and Kai to get in. We should have got more goals in the first half.

‘How Red Bull defend means they often give you the opposite space, so if you can get the ball to someone who is good one v one you have an advantage. Also, it makes them stretch across the pitch and opens up some gaps in their line which is very organized. It worked quite well.

‘It’s not easy to create chances because defensively they are intense and aggressive,’ added Potter.

‘We did, from some good play, so credit to the boys.

‘We’ve had a lot of games and some disruption in terms of players missing, but we’ve responded really well. It’s not going to be a straight road, but we will take steps. Tonight was one of them.’

Havertz’s Spectacular Strike was a worthy winner

‘It was amazing. It makes my job a lot easier when they can do that! Great for him and I am really pleased. He has been fighting and trying his best, for him to score that and help us through is fantastic.

‘His quality is there, he’s an incredibly talented player. He’s been almost there. Scoring a goal like that is bound to help. I wouldn’t know, I couldn’t score a goal like that, but it’s a Fantastic Strike and an indication of the quality he has.’