Pots for EHF European League 2022/2023 Group phase

The 24 teams contesting the EHF European League Men 2022/23 group phase will find out who they will face after the draw on Thursday 6 October.

They are divided into six pots of four, with the direct Qualifiers in pots 1 to 3, and those teams which have come through qualification in pots 4 to 6. Each group will comprise one team from each pot, but no two teams from the same country can play in the same group; in order to ensure this is the case, some teams may be allocated a place in a group.

Defending Champions SL Benfica are in pot 1, so will avoid Skjern, PAUC and 2018 EHF Cup Champions Füchse Berlin in the group phase.

Former EHF Champions League winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Montpellier Handball both came through qualification and will be drawn from pots 4 and 5 respectively, with three-time EHF Cup winners Frisch Auf Göppingen also drawn from pot 4.

The group phase draw will take place on Thursday 6 October at 11:00 CEST at the EHF office in Vienna, Austria, and will be live streamed on YouTube.

The European League group phase will be played between 25 October 2022 and 28 February 2023.

Skjern Handbold (DEN)

PAUC Handball (FRA)

Füchse Berlin (GER)

SL Benfica (POR) Pot 2

Fraikin BM Granollers (ESP)

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

Ystads IF HF (SWE) Pot 3

Balatonfuredi KSE (HUN)

Valur (ISL)

Tatra Presov (SVK)

HC Motor (UKR) Pot 4

Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER)

Sporting CP (POR) Pot 5

RK Nexe (CRO)

Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN)

TM Benidorm (ESP)

Montpellier Handball (FRA) Pot 6

ALPLA HC Hard (AUT)

Fejér-BAL Veszprem (HUN)

FTC (HUN)

Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR)