Potomac School girls win another basketball tourney

The Potomac School Panthers girls basketball team closed out a highly successful December by winning the third of three tournament championships on the month.

The latest crown came when the Panthers high-school Squad won the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School with a 3-0 record. The Panthers (12-1) defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals, 59-40 in the Dec. 30 title game, after starting fast by building a big 14-0 first-quarter lead.

The tournament title was the team’s second in two weeks. The Panthers also went 3-0 to win a Championship in Florida the week before Christmas. That came after the team won its opening tipoff tourney to start the 2022-23 season, and the Panthers won their conference tournament back in the month of February.

“That’s four tournament titles. The 2022 seasons have been very good to us,” Potomac School Coach Mike Hutton said. “We have played in this tournament [Joe Cascio] for six years now, and we wanted to keep playing until we won it, and now we have.”

In the Cascio Championship game, the Panthers took control early behind its smothering full-court press, causing multiple Washington-Liberty turnovers and taking the big early lead. Potomac School was comfortably ahead the rest of the way.

The Panthers were led in the final by the double-double performance of Skylar Giuliani. She scored 28 points, had 16 rebounds and six steals. Giuliani scored 10 points in each of the first two quarters, mainly on inside baskets.

“Skylar is a volleyball player and has very quick feet and she jumps well, so she is able to do a lot inside,” Hutton said.

Giuliani was chosen as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Chosen to the all-tournament team was Potomac School’s Catherine LeTendre. She scored seven points in the final to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Also in the final, Zora Burrell scored seven points and had three assists and three steals; Zoe Myslewicz had five points and five rebounds; Margit Crittenberger had two points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal; Caroline Norton scored three with three rebounds; Lauren Hillard made a three-pointer; Brooklyn Williams and Julia Jackson scored two each; Caelan McCormack had two rebounds; and starter Abby Park had an assist, a steal and a rebound.

Potomac School defeated the Marshall Statesmen, 47-38, in the semifinals and routed the Battlefield Bobcats, 50-21, in the first round.

“Marshall was a tough game because we like to play at a faster pace on offense than they do,” Hutton said. “We were able to do a good job defensively in the second half.”

LeTendre scored 17, Giuliani 14 and Burrell five against Marshall.

Against Battlefield, LeTendre scored 19, Kerri Greene nine and Giuliani eight. Potomac School led 35-9 at halftime, as its pressure defense forced many first-half Battlefield turnovers.

Marshall (4-7) was 2-1 in the tournament and finished third, defeating Falls Church, 59-37, in the consolation game. Adora Nwude made the all-tournament team from Marshall.