Potential OC list grows as does fan frustration

Over a week ago, I wrote that some Alabama Football fans are displeased with some named as potentially the next Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator. Not much has changed since, other than a statement that Dan Mullen is currently not interested in a return to coaching.

Best guesses, by some Alabama football insiders, is that the list of potential hires is longer now than it was a week ago. Some coaches on a possibly expanded list apparently have little fan support. A repeated claim from fans is if Nick Saban hires a certain coach, Alabama would have been better off with Bill O’Brien.

Part of the problem is we Alabama fans, always having such high expectations, demand every hire to be a home-run choice. One solution to that problem is to simply trust Nick Saban will make the right hiring decisions. But it is likely, even Saban would admit to making some bad hires while in Tuscaloosa.

If Saban has been waiting for the NCAA Dead Period to arrive, to concentrate on new hires, there could be quick progress this week. While we wait, speculation fills the interval.

Still considered to be possible as the next OC are some guys with considerable fan support. They are Oklahoma OC, Jeff Lebby, NFL assistants Joe Brady and Brian Johnson. As the Eagles QB coach, Johnson might not have time to concentrate on a job change. Buzz has faded about a popular choice, Kliff Kingsbury.

On Alabama and Oklahoma message boards, there are conflicting opinions about Lebby. From Oklahoma fans, it is claimed he does not want to leave Norman. In opposition to that claim, from some Alabama fans, is the Tide’s interest in Lebby has cooled.

Other Possible Alabama Football OC Candidates

Other names are circulating that appear to be far less popular than the four mentioned above. Three that don’t generate enthusiasm from many Alabama football fans are current Alabama Offensive analyst, Derek Dooley, former Alabama quarterback and NFL coach, Freddie Kitchens, and a Veteran with considerable NFL, OC experience, Greg Roman.

Along with twice being a head coach, Dooley coached with Saban at LSU and with the Dolphins. He also coached for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Most of Kitchens’ coaching experience is from NFL Assistant Coach positions. He had a long run with the Cardinals and was respected for his performance in multiple roles. He also did well as OC for the Browns, before his failure as Cleveland’s head coach. There is little to dislike about Roman based on his body of knowledge. He is however viewed by some as outdated.

Other interesting names have been mentioned. Two current college OCs that might be good choices are Kevin Johns at Duke and Andy Ludwig at Uath. Another NFL guy is former Dallas OC, Kellen Moore.

As fans, we have our one or two favorites and we are often blind to the attributes of other possibilities. All that matters is who is Nick Saban’s favorite.