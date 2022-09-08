Potential must-plays from the Giants-Titans Week 1 game

The New York Giants travel down to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 regular season opener for both teams this Sunday afternoon.

The Titans are currently favored by 5.5 points and the over/under is 43.5 total points.

There are many interesting Fantasy Angles in this game. Here is a quick rundown.

Quarterback



AP Photo/Jason Behnken

It’s Daniel Jones versus the player he’s commonly been compared to — Ryan Tannehill.

Jones will be operating in a brand new, wide-open offense that will allow him the Latitude to make plays. We haven’t really seen him in this type of scheme since his rookie year under Pat Shurmur. There’s no way to predict how he’ll fare because he only played a few series in preseason.

The Giants moved the ball — in fact they led the NFL in total offense in the preseason — and could take the Titans by surprise here. Jones has a better Offensive line in front of him and some decent weapons, which we’ll outline in the next few slides.

Tannehill is a seasoned signal caller who can beat you through both the air and on the ground. Don’t expect him to come out firing, however. The Titans passed the ball on just 51.2 percent of their Offensive plays last year — only the Eagles passed less. He’s also lost his best wideout (AJ Brown) from last season, too.

In year-long leagues, it is recommended that you sit these two this week. In DFS, there’s just way too many more lucrative options to choose from.

Running backs



Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry (aka King Henry) is a must-start in all formats for the Titans. The Giants have a new defense under Coordinator Wink Martindale which seems to deploy smaller players in many of his schemes. Henry will steamroll them if he gets past the line of scrimmage.

The Giants could use Blake Martinez in this game, but… Well…

Saquon Barkley is also a must-start. The Giants look like they might be able to run the ball with success this year, but the real lure of Barkley is his big play ability in the passing game. All it takes is one missed tackle or mismatch and he can make your Fantasy day/week.

Receivers



AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tennessee has some new faces, most notably first-round pick Treylon Burks, veteran speedster Robert Woods and free agent tight end Austin Hooper. If you have to use any of these players in Week 1, you are a terrible Fantasy owner/coach. They may end up being viable options at some point this year but right now…forget it.

The Giants have a ton of questions as well. The oft-injured trio of Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard should all be sitting until one, or all, can show you they are worth starting.

Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson may be worth a look down the road. Tight end Daniel Bellinger, another rookie, shouldn’t even be on your roster until he logs in a body of work.

Defense/Special teams



AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The Giants’ defense looked leaky in the preseason, especially in the secondary. They have a lot of new faces and a new coaching staff. Steer clear for now.

Tennessee is missing their best pass rusher in Harold Landry, so there’s that. They were ranked 11th overall in 2021 and could be worth a play here but, again, tread lightly.

Both Kickers — the Giants’ Graham Gano and Tennessee’s Randy Bullock — are both seasoned veterans. In formats where a kicker is required both could be considered.