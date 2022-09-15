Potential must-plays from the Giants-Panthers Week 2 game

The New York Giants (1-0) host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium this Sunday in a Matchup that suddenly has some meat on the bone for Fantasy enthusiasts.

Here is a quick rundown of the Fantasy options in this game.

Quarterback



The game features two players who have lots to prove in the Giants’ Daniel Jones and Carolina’s Baker Mayfield.

Neither should be started in season-long Leagues at this time and there are just too many other options to be using either player in DFS at this early juncture.

Mayfield threw for 235 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Week 1, and also rushed for six yards and a touchdown for a total of 19 Fantasy points. That was good enough for 13th among quarterbacks last week.

Jones racked up 17 Fantasy points last week, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns and added 25 yards with his legs.

Again, neither should be used this week. Emergency use only.

Running Back



Saquon Barkley was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1 with 194 yards from scrimmage with one touchdown and a two-point conversion. The Giants gained 238 total yards on the ground.

Barkley is going against a Panthers defense that got Shredded by the Cleveland Browns’ duo of Nick Chubb (141 yards rushing) and Kareem Hunt, who scored two receiving touchdowns.

The Panthers did not make good use of Christian McCaffrey last week, but considering injuries have limited him to just 10 games over the past two seasons and he had a Shin injury, not much could be expected. He did manage to get on the stat sheet with a one-yard touchdown run.

The Giants did an admirable job containing Derrick Henry last week, holding him to 82 yards and no scores but did allow Dontrell Hilliard to amass 61 yards receiving and two touchdowns through the air.

I would start Barkley and McCaffrey in season-longs this week and only use them in DFS if the salary is reasonable.

Tight End



It’s clear the Giants don’t hold much value in the tight end position other than to block and sporadically catch a pass. Rookie Daniel Bellinger saw no targets last week and Chris Myarick caught his only target for a one-yard touchdown.

The Panthers, on the other hand, like their tight ends and they could end up playing a big role this season. Ian Thomas coughed two passes for 53 yards last week. Tommy Tremble only had one reception but given Mayfield’s past, he could use these two more often this season.

Needless to say, none of these players have much Fantasy value at the moment.

Wide Receiver



The Giants are slowly bringing Kadarius Toney along and we mean slowly. He Barely played in Week 1, saw zero targets in the passing game but had 23 yards on two Rushes and appeared as if he was going to attempt a pass on one but wisely held onto the football.

Kenny Golladay had just two targets last week and Wan’Dale Robinson is likely out with a knee injury. Scratch both. That leaves Sterling Shepard and Richie James and both played well last week. Shep had a 65-yard touchdown and James caught five of six targets for 59 yards. Personally, I’d stay away from this group until I see some more consistency.

Carolina’s big dog is DJ Moore, but he logged in a modest line of 3/43 last week. Their No. 2, Robbie Anderson, was the star with five catches for 102 yards and a score. Both are solid plays this week but, again, there are better options out there.

Defense/Special teams



The Giants’ special teams have become sloppy in both the coverage and kick operation. Their defense isn’t bad but they could be without their top two pass rushers again.

Carolina did not play well against Cleveland at home and their special teams did not impress either.