Potential Browns Free Agent Signing That Would Fill Defensive Need Big Time

Cleveland Browns head into the offseason after a mediocre 2022 season. Cleveland has some holes to fill on defense, they need to figure out a few positions. With Jadeveon Clowney leaving, the Browns need to add some help on the edge to join Myles Garrett.

In an article by ESPN, they made a free-agent addition to each team. For the Browns, it was defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue is a player that has made sense for the Browns in the past and continues to do so.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button