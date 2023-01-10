Potential Browns Free Agent Signing That Would Fill Defensive Need Big Time

Cleveland Browns head into the offseason after a mediocre 2022 season. Cleveland has some holes to fill on defense, they need to figure out a few positions. With Jadeveon Clowney leaving, the Browns need to add some help on the edge to join Myles Garrett.

In an article by ESPN, they made a free-agent addition to each team. For the Browns, it was defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue is a player that has made sense for the Browns in the past and continues to do so.

Ngakoue is 27 years old and coming off 9.5 sacks with the Indianapolis Colts. Ngakoue has been super productive in the NFL with 65 sacks in seven NFL seasons.

Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas would be able to develop behind Ngakoue, having the time to become good depth players.

The price for Ngakoue is going to be steep. According to Spotrac, Ngakoue’s contract worth is at four years, $59.2 million. That dollar amount would give Ngakoue an annual salary of $14.8 million

Whether the Browns want to invest in a large contract opposite of Garrett is yet to be seen, although there is no hiding Ngakoue would be a major upgrade for this team.

