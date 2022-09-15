Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

BEDMINSTER, NJ – JULY 31: A general view of the 18th green the LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros.

With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the “leading contender.”

Will Staeger, LIV Golf’s chief media officer, did not confirm the report, but did tell Front Office Sports’ Mike McCarthy and Doug Greenberg that the league is in talks with “virtually every major media company.”

“We want exposure. We want broad viewership,” Staeger said. “We want to be on a platform where viewers are accustomed to watching sports.”

FOX currently has no ties with the PGA Tour, unlike ESPN, NBC and CBS, which could make it uniquely equipped to land an agreement with LIV Golf.

They are going to have to be willing to spend, as there are reportedly six “legitimate” bidders for the LIV contract.

The Inaugural LIV Golf season will continue this weekend in Chicago. Future events are scheduled for Bangkok (October 7-9), Jeddah (October 14-16) and Miami (October 27-30).