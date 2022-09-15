Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

The LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

BEDMINSTER, NJ – JULY 31: A general view of the 18th green the LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros.

With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the “leading contender.”

