Potential biomechanical risk factors on developing lead knee osteoarthritis in the golf swing

Participants

Thirteen healthy professional male golfers (age: 29.0 ± 4.7 years; height: 177.4 ± 6.7 cm; mass: 76.1 ± 8.1 kg) participated in this study. The participants had no history of chronic pain or serious injuries within the last 6 months. This study was approved by the Institutional Review Board of Yonsei University, Korea, and all methods were performed in accordance with the relevant guidelines and regulations. All participants provided written informed consent.

Procedures

The participants underwent 3D golf analysis with 35 reflective markers attached to the anatomical landmarks as per the Vicon Plug-in-Gait full-body model (Oxford Metrics, Oxford, UK)18. Additionally, four reflective adhesive tapes were attached to the 5-iron club (at the top of the clubhead, hosel, mid-point of the shaft, and immediately below the grip) and one reflective adhesive tape was placed on the golf ball to define the swing events (Fig. 1). The Vicon motion analysis system was used to Capture golf kinematics using eight MX cameras recording at 250 Hz, which were integrated with two force platforms (AMTI, Watertown, MA, USA) Embedded in the laboratory floor to collect ground reaction force data at 2000 Hz . The participants were instructed to perform their own typical warm-up before being asked to execute five straight golf shots using their 5-iron club off an artificial golf mat into a curtain placed 5 m away from the participant position. Among the various clubs, the 5-iron club was chosen because its swing mechanics is somewhere between those of the iron and driver shots, according to golf coaches, which may generally represent the swings for both the iron and driver shots. The coordinate system consisted of X-axis in the front-to-back direction, Y-axis in the side-to-side direction, and Z-axis in the vertical direction (Fig. 1).

Figure 1 Fourteen sequential downswing events, Peak knee adduction moment of the lead leg around impact, and shoulder position with respect to the mid-point of toe markers during the downswing. The horizontal axes show 14 sequential downswing events: transition of the pelvis (TP), downswing 225° (D225), downswing 202° (D202), downswing 180° (D180), downswing 157° (D157), downswing 135° (D135 ), downswing 112° (D112), downswing 90° (D90), downswing 67° (D67), downswing 45° (D45), downswing 22° (D22), impact (I), follow-through 22° (F22) , and follow-through 45° (F45). X, Yand Z front to back, side-to-side, and vertical axes, respectively. The direction of knee adduction moment of the lead leg (the Tibia segment with respect to the thigh segment) and towards the target shoulder position (the mid-point of acromion markers with respect to the mid-point of toe markers) show positive direction.

Data analysis

The captured raw data were smoothed with a Woltring filtering routine, with a 10 mm2 mean-squared error value19which followed the methods of a previous golf study that presented experiments with a 5-iron club20. The Vicon Nexus software was used to calculate knee adduction and abduction moments using an inverse dynamics approach. The knee adduction and abduction moments were normalized to the participants’ body mass8,9,21 and were calculated at the first peaks. There are generally two Peaks for knee adduction during the golf swing, and the first Peak was chosen in this study for consistent timing; an additional reason for this choice was that the timing of pain felt by golfers was reported to be around impact21and the first Peak occurs around impact while the second Peak occurs near the finish8. The first Peak has also been consistently used in previous studies to examine modifications to reduce the Peak knee adduction moment for golf swing9,13.

The lead leg’s tibial frontal plane lateral tilt (knee varus angle), where the Tibia is defined as the line joining the centers of the knee and ankle joints relative to the laboratory vertical axis, was calculated at address and at first Peak5. The lead foot external rotation (toe-out angle), where the foot was defined as the line joining the heel and 2nd metatarsal head markers relative to the laboratory anteroposterior axis, was calculated at address. The stance width at address was calculated in two ways: one used toe markers and the other used heel markers. In prior studies, the stance width was identified by the heel markers because Golfers often have different degrees of toe-out Angles13. However, in practice, the stance width is considered from the anterior view when coaches instruct golfers. Further, from the golfers’ perspective, the stance width at the toe is more visually noticeable than at the heel. Therefore, the stance width was added in this study using toe markers for practical application.

The center of pressure position (weight transfer), ie, the weighted mean of the individual foot center of pressure, which is parallel with the laboratory mediolateral axis, was calculated17,18,22; it was expressed as a percentage of the distance between the trail foot (0%) and lead foot (100%)17,22. The pelvis position, where the pelvis is defined by the mid-point between the right and left anterior superior iliac spine markers, and shoulder position, where the shoulder is defined by the mid-point between the right and left acromion markers, parallel to the laboratory mediolateral axis (sway) were calculated with respect to the mid-points of the toe markers. The center of pressure as well as pelvis and shoulder positions were calculated at 14 sequential golf downswing events to employ statistical parametric mapping (SPM) during statistical analysis (see Fig. 1): transition of the pelvis18,23; shaft Angles of 225°, 202°, ​​180°, 157°, 135°, 112°, 90°, 67°, 45°, and 22° with shaft parallel at the top being 270° in the frontal plane during the downswing ( D225, D202, D180, D157, D135, D112, D90, D67, D45, and D22, respectively); impact (I); and shaft Angles of 22° and 45° in the frontal plane during the follow-through (F22 and F45, respectively). SPM allows for testing correlation between a variable at a single event (peak knee adduction and abduction Moments of the lead leg in this study) and a one-dimensional time-series variable (14 sequential downswing events of the center of pressure position and pelvis and shoulder positions in this study). Golfers use different swing tempos24,25; therefore, we used 14 sequential events instead of time trajectories. The transition of the pelvis was identified as the change in its rotational direction in the horizontal plane. Impact was defined at a distance closest between the golf ball and the mid-point of the clubhead along the mediolateral axis. The kinematics and kinetics of the five shots were averaged for each participant.

The directions of the lead tibial lateral tilt and lead foot external rotation Angles relative to the laboratory were denoted as positive. The direction of the adduction moment of the lead tibial segment with respect to the lead thigh segment was denoted as positive (Fig. 1). Finally, the directions towards the target of the pelvis and shoulder positions with respect to the mid-points of the toe markers were also assigned positive values ​​(Fig. 1).

Statistical analysis

In order to investigate the correlations between the Peak knee adduction and abduction Moments of the lead leg and lead tibial lateral tilt, lead foot external rotation angle, and stance width, we performed either Pearson or Spearman correlation tests. Spearman correlation tests were performed if at least one of the Pearson correlation test assumptions such as normality (tested in this study using Shapiro–Wilk’s, skewness, and kurtosis assessments) and equal homoscedasticity were not satisfied. Furthermore, in terms of the center of pressure position and pelvis and shoulder positions, we performed SPM26,27,28,29 regression analysis using the open source (http://www.spm1d.org) MATLAB (Mathworks Inc., Natick, USA) code. The normality test was also conducted for SPM residuals. Non-parametric SPM regression analysis was performed if the Assumption was not satisfied. For a particular event series where a significant correlation was found in SPM regression, either Pearson or Spearman (if the Pearson correlation test assumptions we mentioned above were not satisfied) correlation tests were performed in order to demonstrate the relationship between the independent variable and event- series of the dependent variable. The two-sided level of critical significance was set at p< 0.05.