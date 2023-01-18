Potential Alabama Basketball Honorees

I’ve been thinking about this remarkable Alabama basketball season and the players, along with Coach Nate Oats, who have the Crimson Tide doing so well. And I also think that maybe I shouldn’t be too rash as I consider one of my favorite SEC Network basketball analysts.

Pat Bradley never hesitated to take a shot as a Fantastic basketball player at Arkansas and he is an entertaining and enlightening analyst.

But when he listed his “top five” Southeastern Conference basketball freshmen a few weeks ago, I thought, “What?!” and that he shouldn’t have been so quick to judge.

It seemed innocuous as he Unveiled his dramatic move up from five — Julian Phillips of Tennessee, Cason Wallace of Kentucky, GG Jackson of South Carolina, and second Brandon Miller of Alabama.

But it was off the rails when he got to number one – his alma mater’s Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, and Anthony Black included as a group at the top.

To be fair, he mentioned Alabama’s freshman class, too, including Noah Clowney and Jaden Bradley. And, also, it is reasonable for Smith, the nation’s top prospect last year, to have been listed first. And it is not fair to discount what he might have been had he not been injured.

But, please.

How many “SEC Freshman of the Week” Awards is Brandon Miller going to have to win to settle this discussion? Thus far he has five, and it’s settled he is going to be the SEC Freshman of the Year.

It’s not that I haven’t learned a lesson from Bradley’s too early projection, but at least we’ve got a third of the SEC season and half of the regular season played, and the leading candidate for SEC Player of the Year is not last season’s NATIONAL POY, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. It’s Miller, the SEC’s leading scorer, three-point shooter, and among the league’s best in rebounding.

The other big one will go to Alabama’s coach. Alabama was picked to finish sixth in the SEC this year. Instead, Bama leads the SEC. Moreover, taking on one of the nation’s most challenging non-conference schedules, Oats has had the Crimson Tide ranked among the nation’s top five teams and prominent in conversation.

He was SEC Coach of the Year following his second season with Bama in 2020-21 when the Tide won both the regular season and tournament titles. Even though the SEC is loaded with excellent coaches, it seems it should be a no-brainer that he gets his second COY in this his fourth season.

And just as Miller will appear on national Honor rolls, Oats is in the mix for best in nation.

It wouldn’t be a surprise (even to Pat Bradley) if Alabama put three players on the SEC All-Freshman team, Noah Clowney and Jaden Bradley joining Miller.

Nimari Burnett looked like one of the premier Defenders in the league before being injured and lost for over a month (to date). Although most think first of Alabama’s fast-paced offense, the Tide also plays good defense and a couple of players who might make the all-defensive conference team are Bradley (who took over for Burnett in the starting lineup) and Charles Bediako, who has been very good against some of the best big men in the game, including dominating Tshiebwe (4 points, 6 rebounds) in the Tide’s Rout of Kentucky and holding No. 1 Houston’s J’Wan Roberts to 4-10 shooting and 9 points in Bama’s 71-65 win in Houston.

Finally, in addition to Miller appearing to be a sure thing for first team All-SEC, there are possibilities for wing shooting guard Mark Sears and for freshman forward Noah Clowney.

It may be too early, but this Alabama team – 16-2 overall, 6-0 in SEC play – has earned the attention.