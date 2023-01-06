Potential 1st-round targets for the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have at least two games left, as they prepare for Sunday’s regular-season finale having already locked up a home playoff game as the NFC’s No. 4 seed and NFC South champs.

That said, it’s never too early to look ahead to the offseason, and the Bucs are sure to have some key areas of need heading into 2023.

Free agency could leave the Bucs with glaring holes at multiple positions, which should give them plenty of options with their top pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s an updated look at the top prospects Tampa Bay could target in this year’s first round:

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Oregon LB Noah Sewell

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Alabama DB Brian Branch

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor DL ​​Siaki Ika

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Story Originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire