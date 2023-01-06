Potential 1st-round targets for the Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have at least two games left, as they prepare for Sunday’s regular-season finale having already locked up a home playoff game as the NFC’s No. 4 seed and NFC South champs.
That said, it’s never too early to look ahead to the offseason, and the Bucs are sure to have some key areas of need heading into 2023.
Free agency could leave the Bucs with glaring holes at multiple positions, which should give them plenty of options with their top pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Here’s an updated look at the top prospects Tampa Bay could target in this year’s first round:
Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson LB Trenton Simpson
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State EDGE Jared Verse
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia OT Broderick Jones
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Alabama DB Brian Branch
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina CB Cam Smith
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor DL Siaki Ika
(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Story Originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire