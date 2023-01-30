Postseason pairings set for Ohio high school girls basketball

Although the girls basketball tournament draw was held Sunday, the postseason doesn’t get underway until Feb. 13.

That gives teams a couple weeks of regular-season play and practices to make adjustments and fine-tune their game plans. For some squads, they’ll have the added incentive of trying to win a league championship.

The only Defending state Champion in central Ohio is Reynoldsburg, which defeated Mason 63-56 in overtime in the Division I final. Worthington Christian was the Division III runner-up, losing to Cincinnati Purcell Marian 62-38 in the title game.

Pickerington Central's Olivia Cooper, left, and Africentric's Samairah Thompson battle for the ball during their game Saturday at Africentric. Central won 58-48.

Pickerington Central, Marysville lead pack in Division I

With Central preparing to pursue an eighth consecutive district title, Coach Chris Wallace doesn’t plan to let the players on his top-seeded team get overconfident.

The Tigers are 15-4, with all of their losses coming against out-of-state programs.

