Postseason Bound: Volleyball to Compete in NIVC

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team is set to compete in the postseason for the third time in NCAA Division I program history after earning a bid to the Women’s National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) for the second year in a row.

The Vaqueros will learn their first round opponent and the location of the opening rounds when the full NIVC bracket is released on Sunday at WomensNIVC.com after the NCAA Selection show.

UTRGV competed at Arizona in the NIVC last season and previously participated in the postseason in 2016 with an NCAA Tournament match at Texas.

The 2022 NIVC features 32 teams. Round 1 and 2 action is scheduled for Dec. 1-4, with Round 3 scheduled for Dec. 6-8. The semifinals will be held Dec. 8-11, and the Championship match will be played Dec. 12 or 13.

This is the fifth edition of the NIVC since its reboot through Triple Crown Sports; the event previously ran from 1989-95. Previous Champions of the current NIVC are UNLV (2021), Georgia Tech (2019), Iowa State (2018) and Ole Miss (2017).

Here is the 2022 NIVC field of teams thus far:

Automatic Qualifiers:

Binghamton (17-8) – American East (RPI: 163)

*Houston Christian (Southland) – 23-10 (RPI: 169)

*Liberty (Atlantic Sun) – 23-8 (RPI: 73)

*UT Rio Grande Valley (Western Athletic Conference) – 25-6 (RPI: 59)

*Denotes conference regular season Champion

