Postseason Awards Announced by TopDrawerSoccer And College Soccer News

DURHAM – The Duke men’s soccer program had several players recognized by TopDrawerSoccer (TDS) and College Soccer News (CSN) in their respective postseason awards. Peter Stroud and Shakur Mohammed were named First Team Best XI by TDS and First Team All-America by CSN. Eliot Hamill earned Second Team All-America by CSN and to the Third Team Best XI by TDS.

Freshmen Kamran Acito and Kenan Hot also earned postseason recognition, being named to the First Team Freshman Best XI by TDS and All-Freshman First Team and Third Team, respectively, by CSN.

In the postseason iteration of the TDS Top-100, Stroud was ranked the No. 3 player in the country, closely followed by Mohammed at No. 4. Hamill rounds out the Blue Devils’ showing on the list at No. 30. On TDS’ Freshman Top-100 list, Duke was represented by Hot at No. 2, Acito at No. 5, Axel Gudbjornsson at No. 34 Wayne Frederick Jr. at No. 60.

Mohammed was selected second overall in the MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 21 by Orlando City FC after signing a Generation Adidas contract earlier in the month, foregoing his remaining college eligibility. Stroud is a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist, and is set to attend the Banquet on Jan. 6, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo., where the Winner is announced.

