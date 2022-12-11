Postgame Report | Krebs scores Lone goal in road loss to Penguins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves in his first career start against Pittsburgh.

The Sabers outshot the Penguins 38-31. DeSmith made 37 saves for the Penguins, who received goals from Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby. Crosby ended up with a three-point night (2+1)

PITTSBURGH – Peyton Krebs scored during the third period to break Casey DeSmith’s shutout, but the Sabers were unable to erase an early deficit in a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins inside PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Buffalo’s power play went 0-for-3 while the Penguins were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The two teams were concluding a back-to-back, home-and-home set. Pittsburgh took that one 4-3 in overtime. The Sabers finish their season series with the Penguins 1-1-1.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

The Penguins earned a pair of power plays in the first four minutes, the latter of which saw Rakell Bury get a rebound to put them on the board. Crosby carried the puck from behind the goal line and buried a backhand shot to make it 2-0 at 6:51.

The Sabers earned their own pair of power plays in the back half of the period, tallying four shots on goal and two other attempts off the post from Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Dahlin.

PERIOD 2

The Sabers earned edges in shot attempts (17-10) and shots (11-10) but were held off the board by DeSmith, whose period includes saves on close chances from Dahlin and Krebs.

PERIOD 3

Krebs tipped a shot from Casey Fitzgerald to put the Sabers on the board with nine minutes remaining.

The Sabers outshot the Penguins 17-9 in the period but were unable to push the tying goal past DeSmith.

Crosby added his second goal with 1:38 remaining to put the game out of reach.

What we learned

1. The Sabers were without defenseman Henri Jokiharjuwho is week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Penguins on Friday.

Kale Clague was recalled from Rochester and joined the lineup on defense in place of Jokiharju, skating 12:51 with a shot, four hits and two blocks.

2. Casey Mittelstadt joined the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch in the absence of Jeff Skinnerwho was suspended three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Penguins forward Jake Guentzel on Friday.

3. The line of Peterka, Cozens, and Jack Quinn combined for 16 shot attempts, with half of them hitting the net.

Up next

The Sabers host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 pm The Puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.