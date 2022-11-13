Postgame Report: Grizzlies secure win over Timberwolves 114-103

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-103 on Friday at FedExForum.

And Morant (28 points), Desmond Bane (24 points) and Dillon Brooks (21 points) combined for 73 points in the first matchup with the Timberwolves since the 2022 Western Conference opening round playoff series.

The Grizzlies shot 50% from the field and dominated the Offensive glass, Converting 15 Offensive rebounds into a season-high 32 second chance points.

Morant posted a double-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Bane followed with 24 points, three rebounds and five assists, while Brooks added 21 points and four rebounds. Brandon Clarke posted 15 points off the bench and Santi Aldama finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert both posted 15 points each, combining for 10 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Memphis posted 39 points in the second quarter, increasing their lead to 72-63 at half. The Grizzlies controlled the game in the second half and reached their largest lead of the night during the fourth quarter, 101-86.